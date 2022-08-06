"Can we exchange Shreyas Iyer for Smriti Mandhana?" - Twitter erupts as India opener smashes fastest T20I fifty in CWG 2022

Smriti Mandhana went berserk against England Women to get India Women off to a flying start in the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) semi-final at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, August 6.

Opting to bat first, Mandhana fired on all cylinders to maximize the field restrictions. The southpaw dismissed everything that was in her arc and accumulated quick runs.

Mandhana cut loose in the second over of the innings, scoring 11 runs. By the time she reached her half-century in 23 balls, India had 55 runs on the board. Such was Mandhana's dominance in the middle.

The Indian vice-captain eventually perished in the ninth over, trying to scoop one over the short fine leg fielder. However, she didn't get the required elevation and holed out to Issy Wong off Nat Sciver. Mandhana amassed 61 off just 32 deliveries, including eight boundaries and three massive sixes.

Fans on social media went gaga over Mandhana's brilliant knock. Many compared her to the likes of Adam Gilchrist and Sourav Ganguly while others were taken aback by Smriti Mandhana's consistency in knockout games.

Here are some of the reactions:

Priya 🌸❄ @priya_jajoo

What a firey knock that was

Queen for a reason

#indwvsengw #CommonwealthGames2022 Smriti Mandhana you beauty!!What a firey knock that wasQueen for a reason Smriti Mandhana you beauty!!What a firey knock that wasQueen for a reason#indwvsengw #CommonwealthGames2022

Jayesh @Jayesh88120823 Shreyas iyer Ko dekhna chahiye thoda Smriti Mandhana ki batting @mohsinaliisb Mandhana play Brilliant TodayShreyas iyer Ko dekhna chahiye thoda Smriti Mandhana ki batting @mohsinaliisb Mandhana play Brilliant Today🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Shreyas iyer Ko dekhna chahiye thoda Smriti Mandhana ki batting

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 Smacked the bones out of it, there Smriti. THAT SOUND OFF HER BAT 🥶🥶🥶🥶 Smacked the bones out of it, there Smriti. THAT SOUND OFF HER BAT 🥶🥶🥶🥶

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Smriti Mandhana in Commonwealth Games 2022.



- Most runs.

- Most fifties.

- Most sixes.

- Most fours.



The unstoppable Mandhana. Smriti Mandhana in Commonwealth Games 2022.- Most runs.- Most fifties.- Most sixes.- Most fours.The unstoppable Mandhana. https://t.co/VLLi75fjE8

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The way Smriti Mandhana enjoys her own shot is wholesome. The way Smriti Mandhana enjoys her own shot is wholesome. https://t.co/74ZD5WIB8D

Aditya Chaturvedi @aditya_c19



#CWG2022 #INDvENG A half-century off just 23 deliveries. Smriti Mandhana at her brilliant best in a crunch game. A half-century off just 23 deliveries. Smriti Mandhana at her brilliant best in a crunch game.#CWG2022 #INDvENG https://t.co/oHKcRyzlYg

Gautam Choubey @GautamChoubey9

#Smritimandhana #commonwealthgames2022india Smriti Mandhana hitting sixes reminds me of Ganguly dancing down the pitch. And she has those smooth T20 scoops too, which he mostly lacked. What a brilliant innings! Go India! Smriti Mandhana hitting sixes reminds me of Ganguly dancing down the pitch. And she has those smooth T20 scoops too, which he mostly lacked. What a brilliant innings! Go India! #Smritimandhana #commonwealthgames2022india https://t.co/n98l8dhXUz

Xavier Voigt-Hill @voigthill Imagine being a small child going along to a sold-out Ageas next week and getting to see Smriti Mandhana, Tim David, Lauren Bell, Tymal Mills, Sophia Dunkley, Marcus Stoinis, Danni Wyatt and James Vince all playing for the same team on the same day. So jealous. Imagine being a small child going along to a sold-out Ageas next week and getting to see Smriti Mandhana, Tim David, Lauren Bell, Tymal Mills, Sophia Dunkley, Marcus Stoinis, Danni Wyatt and James Vince all playing for the same team on the same day. So jealous.

stubborn @SharmaAshm Smriti mandhana is GOATed!! Smriti mandhana is GOATed!!

Anand. @iamaktX27 Can we exchange shreyas iyer for smriti mandhana in men's team?🥺 Can we exchange shreyas iyer for smriti mandhana in men's team?🥺

Akshay @akshay_cosmos

#indvsengonsonyten #CommonwealthGames2022 @mandhana_smriti reminds me of @virendersehwag Adam Gilchrist and all the explosive opening batsmen this game has produced. Couldn't have asked for a better and fierce start to the semi-final. @mandhana_smriti reminds me of @virendersehwag Adam Gilchrist and all the explosive opening batsmen this game has produced. Couldn't have asked for a better and fierce start to the semi-final.#indvsengonsonyten #CommonwealthGames2022

𝗣𝗶𝘆𝘂𝘀𝗵 𝗝𝗵𝗮♡︎ @impjha_1875

Well played my Smriti Mandhana, what a special knock in important match 🥺Well played my Smriti Mandhana, what a special knock in important match 🥺❤Well played my ❤️

Jemimah Rodrigues' late flourish takes India to 164

After India dominated the first seven overs of the match, England bounced back slowly, removing both openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, in quick succession. The Women in Blue were 77/2 when Harmanpreet Kaur joined Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle.

Harmanpreet got off to a start but perished immediately after scoring a run-a-ball 20. While it looked like England would stem the flow of runs, Jemimah and Deepti Sharma used the field placements to perfection to score quick runs.

India eventually managed to post 164/4 in their 20 overs. Deepti was out after 22 while Jemimah remained unbeaten on 31-ball 44 to put up a challenging total on the scoreboard.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far