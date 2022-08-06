Create
"Can we exchange Shreyas Iyer for Smriti Mandhana?" - Twitter erupts as India opener smashes fastest T20I fifty in CWG 2022

Smriti Mandhana gave India Women a fiery start in the semi-final against England Women.
Ankush Das
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 06, 2022 05:27 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana went berserk against England Women to get India Women off to a flying start in the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) semi-final at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, August 6.

Opting to bat first, Mandhana fired on all cylinders to maximize the field restrictions. The southpaw dismissed everything that was in her arc and accumulated quick runs.

Mandhana cut loose in the second over of the innings, scoring 11 runs. By the time she reached her half-century in 23 balls, India had 55 runs on the board. Such was Mandhana's dominance in the middle.

The Indian vice-captain eventually perished in the ninth over, trying to scoop one over the short fine leg fielder. However, she didn't get the required elevation and holed out to Issy Wong off Nat Sciver. Mandhana amassed 61 off just 32 deliveries, including eight boundaries and three massive sixes.

Fans on social media went gaga over Mandhana's brilliant knock. Many compared her to the likes of Adam Gilchrist and Sourav Ganguly while others were taken aback by Smriti Mandhana's consistency in knockout games.

Here are some of the reactions:

Smriti Mandhana you beauty!!What a firey knock that wasQueen for a reason#indwvsengw #CommonwealthGames2022
@mohsinaliisb Mandhana play Brilliant Today🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Shreyas iyer Ko dekhna chahiye thoda Smriti Mandhana ki batting
Smacked the bones out of it, there Smriti. THAT SOUND OFF HER BAT 🥶🥶🥶🥶
Smriti Mandhana in Commonwealth Games 2022.- Most runs.- Most fifties.- Most sixes.- Most fours.The unstoppable Mandhana. https://t.co/VLLi75fjE8
The way Smriti Mandhana enjoys her own shot is wholesome. https://t.co/74ZD5WIB8D
A half-century off just 23 deliveries. Smriti Mandhana at her brilliant best in a crunch game.#CWG2022 #INDvENG https://t.co/oHKcRyzlYg
Terrific knock @mandhana_smriti , the fastest fifty in Commonwealth Games 2022 . On fire from the word go 🔥 #CommonwealthGames2022 #INDvENG
Smriti Mandhana hitting sixes reminds me of Ganguly dancing down the pitch. And she has those smooth T20 scoops too, which he mostly lacked. What a brilliant innings! Go India! #Smritimandhana #commonwealthgames2022india https://t.co/n98l8dhXUz
#CommonwealthGames2022#INDvENG #ENGvIND #CWG2022When Smriti Mandhana is batting well,Indian Cricket Fans : https://t.co/r6HoFayk5E
Smriti Mandhana 🇮🇳 That’s it. That’s the tweet.
Imagine being a small child going along to a sold-out Ageas next week and getting to see Smriti Mandhana, Tim David, Lauren Bell, Tymal Mills, Sophia Dunkley, Marcus Stoinis, Danni Wyatt and James Vince all playing for the same team on the same day. So jealous.
Hey girl, are you weapon of destruction, because you've destroyed England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 today 😜#INDvENG #ENGvIND #CWG2022 #RuknaNahiHaiCheer 🇮🇳 #SmritiMandhana https://t.co/PQRApGkaAd
Smriti Mandhana what a player she is absolute treat to watch. Her timing, class and skill level just unbelievable. Well Played#ENGvIND #CommonwealthGames2022 #Tajran #JERU @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @aajtak https://t.co/YRO2as74KJ
Smriti mandhana is GOATed!!
Can we exchange shreyas iyer for smriti mandhana in men's team?🥺
@mandhana_smriti reminds me of @virendersehwag Adam Gilchrist and all the explosive opening batsmen this game has produced. Couldn't have asked for a better and fierce start to the semi-final.#indvsengonsonyten #CommonwealthGames2022
@rajasthanroyals @mandhana_smriti Every Indian after Smriti Mandhana knock:#ENGvIND#CWG2022 https://t.co/nPfeSrRsBh
@Atulkmtak22 @ESPNcricinfo @mandhana_smriti What a show @mandhana_smriti. Brilliant lady. 👏👏
Smriti Mandhana, what a special knock in important match 🥺❤Well played my ❤️
@rajasthanroyals @mandhana_smriti THE FINEST & BESTEST WOMEN BATTER IK !❤️

Jemimah Rodrigues' late flourish takes India to 164

After India dominated the first seven overs of the match, England bounced back slowly, removing both openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, in quick succession. The Women in Blue were 77/2 when Harmanpreet Kaur joined Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle.

Also Read Story Continues below

Harmanpreet got off to a start but perished immediately after scoring a run-a-ball 20. While it looked like England would stem the flow of runs, Jemimah and Deepti Sharma used the field placements to perfection to score quick runs.

India eventually managed to post 164/4 in their 20 overs. Deepti was out after 22 while Jemimah remained unbeaten on 31-ball 44 to put up a challenging total on the scoreboard.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

Comments

