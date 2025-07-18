"Can do a little bit of damage with that swinging ball" - Ex-Aussie spinner's huge statement on India's combination ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has backed the inclusion of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy for the fourth Test between England and India. The match begins on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Ad

Speaking of India's combination for the upcoming Test, Hogg feels that the visitors should have Reddy in the 11 to maintain the batting depth. He added that pacer Arshdeep Singh comes in only if Jasprit Bumrah goes out, but lauded the left-arm seamer.

"I think Arshdeep Singh coming in for Nitish Reddy is probably not ideal. You want to keep Reddy there. The reason being is you need extra depth in the batting. Arshdeep Singh should come in if Bumrah is rested. Krishna has had his day. He's tried and tested, it hasn't come off. Thakur would be a good option but I don't think he's fit enough if you're going in with one less bowler. Arshdeep Singh is going to have that presence because he's shown he can do it in one-day cricket. The ball can swing. He'll be absolutely wanting this opportunity," he said on his YouTube channel. (18:05)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Before the series, it was announced that Bumrah would play only three out of the five games. Having played two so far, it will be interesting to see which of the last two Tests he plays in.

The debate around wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been on since the series began. India have not used the spinner yet, playing Washington Sundar to stretch the batting.

Hogg stated that we would keep Reddy and not bring Kuldeep in as India needs the extra seamer too.

Ad

"You can either get rid of Reddy for Kuldeep, or Sundar for Kuldeep. I'd keep Reddy in there because you need that extra seamer. He can do a little bit of damage with that swinging ball. If he's moving the ball the English batters might not want to go after him if there's pressure from the other end. I wouldn't bring Kuldeep in. I'd keep the team as it is. I'd just swap Arshdeep for Bumrah if Bumrah can't play. He'll be right for the duke ball," he reckoned. (19:37)

Ad

Notably, having lost two of the three Tests, India are currently 1-2 down in the series.

Brad Hogg's interesting take on India batter Karun Nair

Another Indian player in the debate is Karun Nair. Nair broke into the side on the back of a spectacular domestic season. However, he has failed to replicate the form in this series so far.

The right-hander has scored just 131 runs from six innings at an average of 21.83 in six innings. His performances have not been satisfactory enough at a crucial No.3 position.

Ad

Brad Hogg reflected that Nair's selection will depend on his mindset about how he wants to play.

"He (Karun) has got a couple of 40s in the Test series so far. The only thing with Karun Nair, if I was India, I'd just be looking out how he is with his mindset. Is he being a little hesitant at the present moment? Is he a little bit unsure of the way that he wants to play? What's his mindset like?" he said. (22:00)

Ad

The former Australian spinner added that he would bring in Sai Sudharsan if Nair is tentative with his mindset and low on confidence.

"If it is a little bit tentative, he's not backing himself, then I'd bring in Sudharsan and give him another opportunity. I think youth spirit sometimes outweighs a good resume that Karun Nair has. It will only be on his current mindset. If he's still confident and knows the way he wants to play, I'll stick with Nair. But if his confidence is low, I'd bring in a youngster."

Sudharsan, 23, made his debut in the first Test. The left-hander returned with scores of 0 and 30 before being dropped. However, Sudharsan has been consistent in domestic cricket and is a promising young lad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news