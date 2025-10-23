"Can he be pushed up the order?" - 2011 World Cup winner's huge claim on India's batting lineup for AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan believes young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy could bat up the order in the inconsequential final ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The Men in Blue suffered another defeat in the second ODI in Adelaide to go 0-2 down in the best-of-three series.

While they fought valiantly contrary to the series opener, the hosts once again chased down India's total under lights. Meanwhile, Reddy has not had adequate batting time to showcase his ability, walking in at No. 8 in both outings.

India have also fielded the same 11 in both matches, leaving room for possibly trying out their reserves in the final ODI with the series already decided.

Talking about what India could gain from the series finale, Zaheer said on Cricbuzz (16:35):

"It gives an opportunity to try other players. Maybe India will be thinking on those lines, whether Prasidh Krishna or Kuldeep get a game. And if they continue with Nitish Reddy, can he be pushed up the order? Those are the discussions that'll be taking place amongst the thinktank to get the maximum out of that game."

Zaheer also opened up on Mohammed Siraj enjoying being India's leader with the ball in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, saying:

"He has been very consistent, while maintaining a high energy. You've never seen Siraj getting tired even in Test matches with shoulders down. He is always ready for the fight and I think that's something which is very important when workload is so overhyped and talked about. He is one guy playing consistently without missing any games, not afraid of bowling long spells and is always there for the team."

Siraj has lacked penetration thus far in the ongoing Australian series, with only one wicket across the two matches. However, he has offered India control, with an excellent economy rate of under six in both outings.

"If you keep on doing the same things, you are not going to produce results" - Zaheer Khan on Harshit Rana

Zaheer Khan advised young pacer Harshit Rana to improve his skill level and consistency with experience. The 23-year-old picked up two crucial wickets in the second ODI to keep India's hopes alive till the end.

However, he gave away 59 runs off his eight overs on the back of conceding 27 in his four overs in the series opener.

"The more games you play and the more discussions you have, if you have the open mind of adding things, which is what those who have played for a long time have done, you should improve. If you keep on doing the same things, you are not going to produce results consistently. You will be figured out by the batters; they will find a way of putting you under pressure. So you have to keep adding things to your armory," said Zaheer (via the aforementioned source).

He continued:

"But that's something which can be worked on. These are the things the support staff should take note of. These are the things the players themselves must accept they must work on and the support staff should set a roadmap for them to go in the right direction. But that's what experience is all about."

Harshit has played 12 matches across formats, picking up 21 wickets at an average of 28.95.

