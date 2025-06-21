Can Shubman Gill be fined for wearing black socks on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 Test?

Team India's new Test captain Shubman Gill could face a fine for wearing black socks on Day 1 of the first Test between England and India. The match is being played at Headingley in Leeds.

Gill was spotted wearing black socks while he was batting. According to ICC's Player Clothing and Equipment regulations, a player's socks in Test matches must be white, cream or light grey in color (Clause 19.45).

Gill may face disciplinary action from the ICC for a breach of dress code regulations. The rule has been effective since 2024. However, the final call on whether the Indian captain will be fined for wearing black socks rests with match referee Richie Richardson. Should he find it to be a deliberate Level 1 offence, Gill will face a fine. If found that Gill made an unintentional choice, he may avoid the penalty.

Captain Shubman Gill leads the way with unbeaten ton on Day 1

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill had an excellent start as Test captain on the opening day of the first Test in Leeds. Having lost the toss, the visitors were asked to bat first. However, they completely dominated the day, keeping the England bowlers at bay.

After India lost a couple of quick wickets following a solid start, Gill walked out to bat at number four. The right-hander showed his class, batting wth responsibility and composure throughout the day. He led from the front with an unbeaten century.

Gill ended the day on 127 off 175 balls, hitting 16 fours and a six, helping India reach 359/3. In the process, he also became only the fifth Indian batter to score a hundred in their first Test as captain, joining Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Virat Kohli on the elite list.

As he walks out to resume his innings on the second day, Shubman Gill will be eager to build on the momentum and put his side in an even stronger position. He will be joined by vice-captain Rishabh Pant who is unbeaten on 65.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

