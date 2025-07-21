“Can someone show Prithvi this?” - Former cricketer’s huge remark on Sarfaraz Khan’s weight loss amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [In Picture]

England Lions v India A - Source: Getty
Sarfaraz Khan batting for India A against England Lions - Source: Getty

Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen praised Sarfaraz Khan for his transformation amid the ongoing Test series between England and India. The batter has shed significant weight in his fitness journey, getting himself in excellent shape.

Sarfaraz Khan shared a picture of himself after losing weight on social media. Kevin Pietersen made a huge remark on his journey, lauding him for the effort and spending time to work on himself.

The former English batter also urged Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw to take inspiration from Sarfaraz Khan's weight loss journey.

"Outstanding effort, young man! Huge congrats and I’m sure it’s going to lead to better and more consistent performances on the field. I love the time you’ve spent reorganising your priorities! LFG! 🚀 Can someone show Prithvi this please? It can be done! Strong body, strong mind!" he wrote on X (formerly Twitter)
Prithvi Shaw has been out of the Indian team since 2021. The young batter has faced multiple issues with his fitness and discipline off the field. Deemed as the next big thing in Indian cricket, he has failed to live up to the expectations with poor performances and struggles for consistency.

However, as he is just 25, Prithvi has age on his side. Pietersen believes the young batter can turn his fitness around with a strong body and a strong mind, like Sarafaz did.

Sarfaraz Khan snubbed for England Tests

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan was snubbed for the England series. Notably, he was a part of the India A side and impressed in a game, scoring 92 runs against the England Lions before the series began.

However, he was left out of the squad for the ongoing five-Test series. The right-hander has been among the consistent performers in domestic cricket. He has scored 4685 runs from 55 first-class matches at an average of 65.98 with 16 hundreds.

The 27-year-old made his Test debut in 2024. He has played six games, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10 with a century and three fifties. Sarfaraz last played a Test against New Zealand at home in 2024. He was a part of the squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia but did not get a single game.

