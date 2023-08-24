"Can still come back if someone gets injured" - Sourav Ganguly on Yuzvendra Chahal's absence from India's Asia Cup 2023 squad

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes that Axar Patel got the nod ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal in India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 because of his batting abilities.

He opined that the selectors made the right call by picking Axar. Ganguly suggested that Chahal can still return to the team in the near future in case of an injury.

Speaking about the squad, here's what he said during an event conducted by Cycle Pure Agarbathi:

"They have picked Axar Patel ahead of (Yuzvendra) Chahal because of his batting. So I think it’s a good selection. Chahal can still come back if someone gets injured. This is a 17-member squad, two, in any case, will have to move out."

Notably, Chahal did not feature in a single game during India's three-match ODI series against West Indies. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav seems to have gone ahead of him in the pecking order, courtesy of his recent form.

"Rankings don’t matter, who plays well on that day matters" - Sourav Ganguly on India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan are currently ranked No. 2 in the ICC ODI rankings, while India occupy the third spot. Sourav Ganguly emphasized that the rankings of the teams will not hold much value when they lock horns at the Asia Cup 2023.

He, however, pointed out that the Men in Green have a balanced lineup consisting of a potent pace attack. Ganguly added:

"Rankings don’t matter, who plays well on that day matters.They are a very good side. They have a very good bowling attack — Naseem Shah, Shahid Afridi, Haris Rauf. They are a very balanced team. India is a strong side. It’s how you play on that particular day; there is no rocket science to it."

India will open their Asia Cup campaign with a much-awaited encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.