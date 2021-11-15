"Can't believe that there were no inputs from Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli regarding India's team selection for the T20 World Cup 2021?" - Salman Butt 

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has refused to buy Ravi Shastri's claims that the ex-head coach of India, along with captain Virat Kohli, had absolutely no input regarding the team selection for the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021. While addressing the topic on his YouTube channel, Butt pointed out that it was hard to believe that the likes of Kohli and Shastri, who have served the national side for so many years, were not consulted by the selectors before the announcement of the squad for the multi-nation event.

He reckoned that it was a storage move that the duo were not involved in the selection process for a tournament of such a scale. Butt opined that captains and coaches cannot execute their plans efficiently if they do not have their choice of players in the line-up.

Here's what he said:

"How is it even possible? Can't believe that there were no inputs from Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli regarding India's team selection, who have been at the helm of the side for close to five years? The coach and captain decide the brand of cricket the team will play. If they do not have players of their choice, then they will not be able to do that,"

India were labeled as one of the pre-tournament favorites by many. However, Virat Kohli and co. didn't have an ideal start to their campaign. Their embarrassing losses to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two encounters ultimately proved to be the reason for their premature group-stage exit.

Watch the full video here:

Indian think tank set to undergo major changes

Rahul Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team after the T20 World Cup 2021. Virat Kohli will also no longer lead the side in the shortest format, and Rohit Sharma has been named as his successor.

How excited are you for the home series? @ImRo45 all set to lead #TeamIndia 's T20I squad against New Zealand. 👍 👍How excited are you for the home series? #INDvNZ .@ImRo45 all set to lead #TeamIndia's T20I squad against New Zealand. 👍 👍How excited are you for the home series? #INDvNZ https://t.co/wGCe0gBbL2

The team will next be seen in action on Wednesday, November 17 when they lock horns with New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host the T20I series-opener between the two cricketing nations.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

