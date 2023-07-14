'Can’t even stat pad against West Indies" - Fans react as Virat Kohli scores 76 off 182 in 1st innings of IND vs WI Test opener

Virat Kohli starred with the bat against West Indies in the first innings of the opening Test at Windsor Park in Dominica on Day 3 (Friday, July 14). The right-handed batter scored 76 off 182 balls, including five boundaries.
During his innings, the former India captain shared a 110-run partnership with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal for the third wicket and a 99-run stand with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket.
Kohli, though, failed to score his 76th century in international cricket. His last Test ton away from home came against Australia in December 2018.
Kohli was caught by the leg slip Alick Athanaze off Rahkeem Cornwall after a thick inside edge in the 146th over. With the dismissal, the hosts reduced India to 405/5.
Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment at Kohli’s failure to score his 29th Test ton. One user tweeted:
“Virat Kohli can’t even stat pad against West Indies.”
Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:
Virat Kohli goes past Virender Sehwag’s record in Tests
During his 76-run knock, Virat Kohli eclipsed Virender Sehwag’s record for fifth-highest runs in Tests for India. He now has 8,555 runs in 110 Tests. Sehwag amassed 8,503 runs in 103 Tests at an average of 49.43, including 23 tons during his illustrious career.
Kohli is now only behind VVS Laxman (8781), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), Rahul Dravid (13,625), and Sachin Tendulkar (15,921).
He needs only 102 runs to complete 1,000 runs in Tests against West Indies. The Delhi-born batter has already amassed over 1000 runs against Australia (2,042), England (1,991), South Africa (1,236), and Sri Lanka (1,085).
As far as the match is concerned, Team India declared at 421/5 after 152.2 overs, with a 271-run lead. Yashasvi Jaiswal top scored with 171 off 387 balls, while captain Rohit Sharma hit 103 off 221 balls. The duo shared a 229-run stand for the opening wicket to give India a flying start. Besides Kohli’s 76, Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 37.
Earlier on Day 1, West Indies were bundled out for 150 in 164.3 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin scalped a fifer, while Jadeja bagged three.