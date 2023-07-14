'Can’t even stat pad against West Indies" - Fans react as Virat Kohli scores 76 off 182 in 1st innings of IND vs WI Test opener

Virat Kohli starred with the bat against West Indies in the first innings of the opening Test at Windsor Park in Dominica on Day 3 (Friday, July 14). The right-handed batter scored 76 off 182 balls, including five boundaries.

During his innings, the former India captain shared a 110-run partnership with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal for the third wicket and a 99-run stand with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket.

Kohli, though, failed to score his 76th century in international cricket. His last Test ton away from home came against Australia in December 2018.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



A great knock from Virat Kohli comes to an end



He misses a great opportunity to score his 29th Test century.



#WIvIND #CricketTwitter NOO!A great knock from Virat Kohli comes to an endHe misses a great opportunity to score his 29th Test century.

Kohli was caught by the leg slip Alick Athanaze off Rahkeem Cornwall after a thick inside edge in the 146th over. With the dismissal, the hosts reduced India to 405/5.

Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment at Kohli’s failure to score his 29th Test ton. One user tweeted:

“Virat Kohli can’t even stat pad against West Indies.”

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

Mahirat @bleedmahirat7 Kohli saab wanted us to sleep on time

Camlin @SundarHive you’d expect a batter of Kohli’s status at least make 150 with that sort of luck I know he had a shitload of luck but 5 fcking dropped catches ?you’d expect a batter of Kohli’s status at least make 150 with that sort of luck

Adi_Reddy ⚕️ @dr_adireddy #INDvWI KOHLI, WE TOLD YOU TO GET YOUR 76TH, NOT GET OUT ON 76

Baibhav Mishra @mishra_baibhav Woh century kab ayega Kohli bhai

flick @133notout Play your natural game Kohli. Be aggressive, Always ! Ye baba wagarh ki baato mein mat aa , sab fraud hai...

Ruvaid @RR_WANI_7 Was thinking to stream in once kohli gets past 90 but man didn't want me to stream in at all

KESHAV GOAT ( Inactive) @KohliGOAT82 🥰 Koi baat nhi King , abhi pura West Indies tour pada hai , boht pelna hai abhi toh inko

Googly @Googly808 Khana khane Gaya tha aake pata chala Kohli Saab ko ye danav kha gaya

Virat Kohli goes past Virender Sehwag’s record in Tests

During his 76-run knock, Virat Kohli eclipsed Virender Sehwag’s record for fifth-highest runs in Tests for India. He now has 8,555 runs in 110 Tests. Sehwag amassed 8,503 runs in 103 Tests at an average of 49.43, including 23 tons during his illustrious career.

Kohli is now only behind VVS Laxman (8781), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), Rahul Dravid (13,625), and Sachin Tendulkar (15,921).

He needs only 102 runs to complete 1,000 runs in Tests against West Indies. The Delhi-born batter has already amassed over 1000 runs against Australia (2,042), England (1,991), South Africa (1,236), and Sri Lanka (1,085).

As far as the match is concerned, Team India declared at 421/5 after 152.2 overs, with a 271-run lead. Yashasvi Jaiswal top scored with 171 off 387 balls, while captain Rohit Sharma hit 103 off 221 balls. The duo shared a 229-run stand for the opening wicket to give India a flying start. Besides Kohli’s 76, Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 37.

BCCI @BCCI



declare at 421/5, with a lead of 271 runs



Scorecard bit.ly/WIvIND-1STTEST…



#WIvIND Innings Break! #TeamIndia declare at 421/5, with a lead of 271 runsScorecard

Earlier on Day 1, West Indies were bundled out for 150 in 164.3 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin scalped a fifer, while Jadeja bagged three.

Click here to follow IND vs WI 1st Test live score updates.