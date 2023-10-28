"Can't play 50 overs with even an extra batter" - Salman Butt on Pakistan's batting in 2023 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has slammed the Men in Green for getting all out in 48.2 during their 2023 World Cup match against South Africa in Chennai on Friday (October 27).

He opined that Pakistan have failed to bat for 50 overs consistently despite having an extra batter in their lineup. While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Butt said:

"Do you think the Pakistani batters used their brains? If you throw away a good start, or if your approach isn't to score big runs, you are bound to get such results. Pakistan can't play 50 overs with even an extra batter while the other teams have been doing everything with just six specialist batters."

Pakistan slumped to their fourth straight loss in the ongoing ICC event, suffering a heartbreaking one-wicket loss to South Africa. Butt, however, claimed the Proteas weren't up to the mark during the run chase, adding:

"When you see South African bowlers bat, it's like they have purchased a bat today itself. Even when the required run rate was 4.00, their batters got out while trying to play big shots. It seemed like a contest of who will make more mistakes."

With their victory over Pakistan, South Africa moved to the top of the 2023 World Cup points table. They have won five of their six matches and have an impressive net run rate of 2.032.

"Pakistan aren't tactically good enough for international cricket" - Salman Butt

Salman Butt reckons Pakistan are lagging behind other teams in international cricket when it comes to tactical prowess. He suggested that Babar Azam and Co. made a lot of mistakes in their match against South Africa.

The cricketer-turned-expert pointed out how Babar didn't have an attacking field placement for his bowlers, even when the tailenders were at the crease. Butt, though, mentioned that the Pakistani skipper alone should not be blamed for those decisions, elaborating:

"Pakistan aren't tactically good enough for international cricket. Yes, we can talk a lot about Babar Azam but is he making all the decisions by himself? Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab Khan are also there with him. Pakistan just didn't attack South Africa's tailenders enough. Couldn't there be a short leg? Were they going to hit the pull shot?"

Butt also took a dig at Pakistan's head coach Mickey Arthur and remarked:

"I saw our coach being all aggressive and angry today but didn't see him sending a message or making any decisions from outside. The bowlers bowled well. However, they weren't given the ideal field."

With two wins from six outings, Pakistan are currently sixth in the points table.