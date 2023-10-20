"Can't treat him like that" - Mohammad Ashraful reckons Tamim Iqbal saga has impacted Bangladesh's 2023 World Cup campaign

Former Bangladesh batter Mohammad Ashraful believes the think tank could have handled the Tamim Iqbal situation better ahead of the 2023 World Cup. The former captain believes Tamim should've been treated better, given his vast international experience.

The selectors omitted the veteran opening batter on fitness grounds and it was reported that captain Shakib al Hasan had allegedly demanded it. Later, Tamim lashed out at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), saying he didn't want to be part of the politics and opted out himself.

Speaking on the sidelines of the India vs Bangladesh World Cup game on Thursday (October 19), Ashraful cited New Zealand's example of how they persisted with Kane Williamson despite injury.

As quoted by The Hindustan Times, he said:

"Look at New Zealand. Williamson got injured at the IPL, but New Zealand still chose to take him to the World Cup. Bangladesh could have handled the Tamim situation differently. He's someone who has played international cricket for 17 years. You can't treat him like that. It's not good."

The 39-year-old highlighted that Bangladesh look vastly different than they did three months ago, elaborating:

"Three months ago, things were looking good for Bangladesh in one-day cricket in particular. Suddenly, Tamim got injured and he left. We were genuinely hoping we could make the semis. But the performances haven't been there at this World Cup."

The Tigers suffered their third consecutive loss as India chased down the target of 257 with minimum fuss in Pune. Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten century as the hosts romped home by seven wickets.

"More than talent, you need to be a performer" - Mohammad Ashraful

Mohammad Ashraful scored a famous hundred against Australia. (Credits: Twitter)

Mohammad Ashraful underlined that Bangladesh should've been one of the top teams in world cricket today, but lamented the players' inability to convert their talent into performances. He added:

"When I started, we had just got Test status. The talent was fine back then. I was considered a talent. I made a century on Test debut. After 23 years (of getting Test status), we should have been much better. The talent is there. Tanzid (Hasan) looks talented. He has the shots. But more than talent, you need to be a performer."

Bangladesh will next face South Africa on October 24 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.