"Can’t wait to be behind the mic" - AB de Villiers excited for his commentary stint in SA20

Former South African captain AB de Villiers feels excited and is looking forward to his commentary role during the SA20. The retired cricketer also expects some brilliant performances from the youngsters in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

De Villiers headlines a star-studded commentary team, including England internationals Kevin Pietersen and Darren Gough. Further international flavors include the reputed Pakistani television host Zainab Abbas teaming up with Kass Naidoo, Urooj Mumtaz, Pommie Mbangwa, Mike Haysman, and Darren Sammy. The former batter will also reunite with his Proteas teammates for commentary, namely, Mark Boucher, Ashwell Prince, Shaun Pollock, Herschelle Gibbs, Chris Morris and Vernon Philander.

Known as Mr. 360, De Villiers said, as quoted by SA Cricket Mag:

"I am a cricket fan at heart and I can’t wait to be behind the mic to watch the brilliant performances from the world’s best cricketers during the SA20. I am looking forward to joining some of my past teammates and cricketing legends for this exciting opportunity."

Six teams, namely the Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Mumbai Indians Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and SunRisers Eastern Cape, will participate in the inaugural season of the competition. The Paarl Royals and Mumbai Indians Cape Town will lock horns in the tournament's first game on January 10.

"I think the SA20 comes at a really good time for South African cricket" - AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has a sensational T20 record. (Credits: Getty)

Earlier, De Villiers said SA20 has come at an excellent time and expects it to make an impact for South Africa like the IPL has done for Indian cricket. He said:

"I think the SA20 comes at a really good time for South African cricket. We have seen the amazing things that these leagues have done to cricket in particular nations. To give our youngsters this base and the foundation to get exposure at the highest level against the best players in the world is what it’s all about. It was a huge occasion for me and a lot of the other players.

"The start of the IPL changed our lives. The people are really passionate about cricket. Not only with the home team but they support members in other teams as well."

The Pretoria-born lad called time on his international career in May 2018 and retired from all forms of cricket in November 2021. He had a storied IPL career, playing for the likes of the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

