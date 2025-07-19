"Can turn into a world-beater" - Former cricketer's huge statement on Shubman Gill-led Team India amid ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has warned against judging the current side, led by Shubman Gill, too quickly. This comes after results haven't gone their way in the ongoing Test series against England. Harbhajan feels the present side can become a world-beating one in the years to come.

Ad

Heading into the fourth Test in Manchester, India are 2-1 down in the five-Test series and must win at Old Trafford to keep themselves alive. They lost the series opener at Headingley by five wickets but bounced back to win by 336 runs at Edgbaston, thereby levelling the series. However, a close contest at Lord's didn't go their way and the tourists lost by 22 runs.

Speaking to India Today, the 45-year-old declared that this Indian team should not be judged by their results and that they will carry the lessons to the future. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Results do not define how good the team has been. I have said before this tour as well, do not judge this team too early or too often. This is a young team that can turn into a world-beater. The match that they won in Birmingham - that was incredible. India could have won at Lord's as well; they were quite close. And this team will learn a lot from this series. And the lessons they will take from this series, they will use to their favour in the future. We should not judge them too quickly."

Ad

Gill, who has made his debut as captain in this series, is the leading run-getter after three Tests. The right-handed batter has aggregated 607 runs in six innings at 101.16, scoring 269 and 161 at Edgbaston. He also started the series with 147 at Headingley.

"He will be the pillar of the Indian team for many years to come" - Harbhajan Singh on Shubman Gill

Harbhajan Singh. (Image Credits: Getty)

Harbhajan revealed that he never doubted Gill's credentials as skipper and batter, given that his father has trained him quite well. The 103-Test veteran added:

Ad

"Shubman Gill is a big player, and he will be the pillar of the Indian team for many years to come. How many Indian batters have come and stamped their authority in England? He definitely has the capability, and I never doubted his credentials for a moment in international cricket. His basics are so good. His father has worked so much on him. He has made Shubman repeat his drills at least a thousand times. And you can see that when he plays the ball."

Team India have notably never won a Test in Manchester in nine attempts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news