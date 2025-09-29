Team India stars mock Abrar Ahmed's celebration after triumph in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [Watch]

Team India's trio of Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana couldn't help but mock Abrar Ahmed after clinching the Asia Cup 2025 title with a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai. The three stars mocked the leggie by repeating his own style of celebration and laughed over it.The bespectacled spinner's bizarre celebration first emerged during Champions Trophy 2025 when he dismissed Shubman Gill. Abrar repeated the same when he got the better of Sanju Samson for 24 on the night of the final.Here's the video of the Team India cricketers mocking Abrar, with Samson sheepishly watching along:Team India chase down 147 in a thrilling encounter in Dubai with five wickets to spareTilak Varma ecstatic after Team India's win. (Credits: Getty)As for the final against Pakistan, it wasn't as straightforward a victory for the Men in Blue as the previous two matches of the tournament. Nevertheless, the story with the bat was the same for the Men in Green as their middle-order fell like a pack of cards following a strong start.Pakistan openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman stitched an 84-run stand before the former perished for 57 off 38 deliveries. Pakistan were still on track in 13th over as their score stood at 113/1. It was then that the collapse began as Pakistan lost their remaining nine wickets for 33 runs. Salman Ali Agha and Co. were bowled out for 146 with five deliveries still left in their allotted 20 overs.Tilak Varma, who earned the Player of the Match award, rose to the occasion after Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav perished cheaply. Varma, who remained unbeaten on 69, stitched crucial half-century stands with Samson and Shivam Dube to take the game deep for India.Rinku Singh, playing his first game of the tournament, hit the winning boundary as India clinched a record ninth men's Asia Cup title.