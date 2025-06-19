Captain Cool MS Dhoni opens up on his calm sutra

By the Sportskeeda Editorial Team

While watching MS Dhoni maintain his cool in the most intense of circumstances, cricket fans must have often wondered - How does this man stay so calm under pressure? Be it a World Cup final, a last-over thriller in the IPL or the Champions Trophy, there have been innumerable instances when ‘Captain Cool’ has always lived up to the nickname.

In the campaign, the 43-year-old keeper-batter shared his views on calmness and said:

“For me, staying calm under pressure has always been about trusting yourself and staying mentally focused, no matter the situation.” He also opened up on the role of physical comfort in achieving mental clarity and added, “Dettol Icy cool provides the perfect solution to stay cool – when you body is cool, your mind is cool.”

Dettol Icy Cool claims to offer 3x cooling effect and 99.9% germ protection against skin infection germs – making it a go-to for summers amid the hustle and hustle of everyday life.

Dhoni is regarded among the greatest white-ball captains of all time. In fact, he is the only skipper in international cricket to win all three ICC white-ball trophies - T20 World (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013). He retired from international cricket back in 2020. However, even at the age of 43, his aura remains cool as ever.

(This is a promotional story)

