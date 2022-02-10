"Captain ka hukum sarankhon par" - Yuzvendra Chahal's hilarious response to Rohit Sharma's 'bhag kyu nahi raha' comment

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has come up with a hilarious response to a video that went viral on social media in which India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma is heard yelling at him.

Rohit shouted at Chahal during the second ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, which was caught on the stump mic. With the game heading for an exciting finish, the India skipper was looking to get his field placements right with the pacers and spinners operating in tandem.

Even as he was busy setting the field, Rohit appeared unhappy with the pace at which Chahal was returning to his fielding position.

"Peecha jhaa. Kya hua tereko? Bhaag kyun nahi raha hai theek se? Chal udhar bhaag (What happened to you? Why aren't you running properly? Go and field there)," Rohit told Chahal, as caught on the stump mic.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with fans sharing it across platforms. Chahal has responded to the video in a hilarious manner.

The 31-year-old from Haryana wrote:

"Captain ka hukum sarankhon par."

Rohit and Chahal share a great bond and often tease each other on social media.

Yuzvendra Chahal in outstanding form against WI

The leg-spinner has been in superb form against the visitors. Leading the spin unit from the front, Chahal has taken five wickets in two games, including a match-winning four-for in the series opener.

India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, with the final game to be played in Ahmedabad on Friday. This will be followed by a three-match T20I series between the two teams in Kolkata starting on Feb 16.

Chahal is in the ₹ 2 crore price bracket at the IPL player auction to be held in Bengaluru this weekend.

