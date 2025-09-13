"Captain SKY taking all the blame" - Top 10 memes ahead of IND vs PAK group match in Asia Cup 2025

By Balakrishna
Sep 13, 2025
Top memes ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup group match. (Images: X - BCCI, @sagarcasm, @GemsOfCricket)
Top memes ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup group match.

Team India and Pakistan will clash in the sixth group stage match of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have begun their campaigns in the continental tournament with a victory in their opening match.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side started the tournament on Wednesday (September 10) with a comprehensive nine-wicket win against the United Arab Emirates, following a clinical bowling and batting performance.

After spending the entire England tour on the sidelines,left-arm leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) impressed with a match-winning spell of 2.1-0-7-4. Abhishek Sharma (30) and Co then batted aggressively to complete the chase in 4.3 overs.

Pakistan also started positively with a convincing 93-run victory against Oman on Friday. The Men in Green currently occupy the second position in the Group A points table, just below India.

Ahead of the high-octane encounter between two teams, fans shared their reactions by posting intriguing memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Captain SKY taking all the blame for playing Ind vs Pak match," a fan wrote.
"I would bat first and not go for batting second" - Kris Srikkanth's advice to Team India ahead of Asia Cup 2025 group match vs Pakistan

Former cricketer Kris Srikkant recently previewed the Asia Cup group match between India and Pakistan in a video on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka'.

He advised the Men in Blue to bat first in the contest, considering the spin-friendly nature of pitches in Dubai. Srikkant felt that 175 runs might prove sufficient to defend against the current Pakistan batting line-up. The 1983 ODI World Cup winner said:

"Against Pakistan, I would bat first and not go for batting second. The Dubai wicket isn't a great one so if you put up a total of around 170-175, it's a winning total. The scoreboard pressure will be real, especially against such a Pakistan lineup."
On Team India's playing combination for the Pakistan match, Srikkanth added:

"I said Arshdeep should play in the first match itself. Do they need eight batters for playing 20 overs? Especially against a team like Pakistan, do you need eight batters? We don't even know if more than four batters will get an opportunity. The problem is everything has become spin-oriented and there is little assistance for medium pacers. Pakistan themselves have gone spin-heavy, dropping Haris Rauf."
Do you agree with Srikkanth's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

You can view the complete Asia Cup 2025 schedule here.

Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.

Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.

He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.

While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books.

Edited by Balakrishna
bell-icon Manage notifications