Carlos Brathwaite back with Sydney Sixers for BBL 2020-21

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has been re-signed by Sydney Sixers for BBL 2020-21, making him the franchise's third international signing after the England duo of Tom Curran and James Vince.

Speaking about Carlos Brathwaite's impact on Sixers’ fortunes during his previous stint with the side, Sixers coach Greg Shipperd was quoted as saying, in a cricket.com.au report, that the West Indian improved the balance of the squad.

"We were struggling three seasons ago and Carlos joined as a replacement player and we finished four from four, and he contributed greatly to our rebalance," Shipperd said.

"Carlos is a man who embraced our on- and off-field endeavours so we are keen to have him back in the fold and contributing his experience to our chase for consistency and another shot at a title," he added.

Sixers will kick-off their BBL|10 campaign on December 10 with a match against the Hurricanes.

Carlos Brathwaite part of Sixers’ impressive all-round talent

32-year-old Carlos Braithwaite joins Curran and Dan Christian among the all-rounders in the franchise. Braithwaite is most famous for hitting four sixes against Ben Stokes to seal West Indies’ 2016 World T20 triumph against England.

His most recent T20 cricket assignment was the Caribbean Premier League in September. Playing for Jamaica Tallawahs, Carlos Braithwaite claimed 10 wickets in 11 matches for the franchise. He, however, struggled with the bat, an area he would be keen to improve on when he turns out for the Sixers.

Carlos Brathwaite could play a crucial role in Sixers’ BBL|10 campaign considering the international commitment of some other star players. English all-rounder Curran is likely to be unavailable until after Christmas owing to quarantine rules after England’s tour of South Africa. Sixers’ leading wicket-taker Sean Abbott’s availability will also depend on his international duties.

Last week, the Sixers had signed Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who will be returning to BBL after a six-summer break. Owing to his Australia duties, the left-arm seamer could feature in the last three league phase matches and the finals, according to the cricket.com.au report.

Sydney Sixers Squad: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince