IPL 2020: Why was Mitchell Starc not playing this season?

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is one of the most feared fast bowlers in world cricket right now. He won the Man of the Series award for his extraordinary performance in the 2015 Cricket World Cup. However, the New South Wales native did not feature in IPL 2020.

The IPL is probably the most competitive cricket tournament on the planet currently. Almost every top active player of the world participates in the auction, but Mitchell Starc is a name that has been absent from the players' pool since 2018.

Many fans might know that the Australian fast bowler represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2014 and 2015 IPL seasons. He played 27 matches for the three-time IPL runners-up, scalping 34 wickets at an economy rate of 7.17.

Since his exit, the Bangalore-based franchise's bowling attack has not had the same firepower.

The 30-year-old returned to the auction room in 2018, where the Kolkata Knight Riders snapped him for ₹9.4 Crores. Unfortunately, tibial bone stress in his right leg did not allow Starc to don the Purple and Gold jersey.

Mitchell Starc opted out of IPL 2020 because of the T20 World Cup

While Starc could not play in IPL 2018 because of an injury, he had skipped the previous IPL season owing to the Cricket World Cup in England. This year, he pulled out of IPL 2020 due to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Unfortunately, Starc's decision proved to be wrong as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the T20 World Cup to 2022. Still, the Aussie did not regret his choice to miss IPL 2020 as he told cricket.com.au:

"I know hindsight is a wonderful thing and now the IPL is on at a different time but no, I wouldn't change it. I'm happy to spend that time when the blokes are at the IPL in September, I'll be getting ready for a summer. The IPL will be around next year and if I feel the urge or people want me around I'll definitely consider it, but as of this year I'm very comfortable with the decisions I've made."

Although Mitchell Starc could not play IPL 2020, he has hinted that he might participate in the tournament next year. Teams like the Chennai Super Kings will be keen to bolster their fast bowling lineup by recruiting one of the world's best left-arm pacers.