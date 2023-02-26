CCL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors Match 6

The Telugu Warriors moved to the top of the table with four points and a net run rate of 2.229. They made the move after beating the Bengal Tigers by eight wickets in Jaipur on Saturday, February 25. Bengal, on the other hand, are placed sixth in the table and are yet to open their account in the championship.

Their net run rate of -1.450 isn’t healthy by any means. Like the Warriors, Manoj Tiwari’s Bhojpuri Dabanggs are also unbeaten in the tournament. They are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of 1.568.

They defeated the Chennai Rhinos by nine wickets in their previous match. The Rhinos started their campaign with a thumping 10-wicket win over Ritesh Deshmukh’s Mumbai Heroes, but failed to carry the momentum against the Dabanggs. The Heroes stayed at the bottom of the points table.

Warriors beat Tigers in CCL 2023 match

As far as the match between the Tigers and the Warriors, it was a competitive affair as both teams had equal chances of winning. Jishu Sengupta was at his very best as he scored 83 runs and helped the the Bengal team set a massive target of 115 for the Warriors to chase down.

However, Ashwin Babu and Akhil Akkineni of the Warriors came out firing on all cylinders. The duo made sure that the Warriors chased down the target with as many as 11 balls to spare.

Earlier in the day, the Dabanggs romped past the Rhinos, who were in red-hot form. Skipper Manoj Tiwari led from the front and guided his team through to victory.

The Dabanngs are next set to lock horns with the Bengal Tigers on March 5 in Trivandrum. The Warriors, who are sitting pretty at the top of the table, will next face Sonu Sood’s Punjab De Sher.

