CCL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers Match 10

Karnataka Bulldozers are the new table-toppers of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) after they beat Chennai Rhinos by six wickets in the tenth game on Saturday (March 4). They have six points and a net run rate of 2.229 courtesy of wins in all three of their games.

The Rhinos, meanwhile, slipped to fourth in the standings with two points and a net run rate of 1.34. After starting their campaign with a ten-wicket win over Ritesh Deshmukh’s Mumbai Heroes, the Rhinos have lost two games on the trot.

Elsewhere, Telugu Warriors tasted their first defeat of CCL 2023, losing to Punjab de Sher by six wickets on Saturday. However, they're second in the standings with four points and a net run rate of 1.871.

Punjab started their campaign with defeats against Bhojpuri Dabbangs and Mumbai Heroes. After beating the Warriors, Punjab are sixth in the CCL points table. They have two points and a net run rate of -1.263.

Bulldozers beat Rhinos in CCL 2023

After the Rhinos scored 84, batting first, the Bulldozers took a lead of 25 at the end of the first innings.

Thereafter, Chennai racked up a total of 125 runs for the loss of six wickets on the board, giving the Bulldozers a target of 100 to chase down. The Rhinos didn’t even concede ten runs in their first two overs, but the Bulldozers made a comeback to make it a one-sided affair.

In the first game of the day, the Warriors batted first and scored 100. Thereafter, Babbal Rai took Punjab to a slender lead of three runs. The Warriors scored 112 to set their opponents a target of 110 to chase down.

Mayur Mehta played some attacking shots to get Punjab’s innings going as they chased down the target with three deliveries left.

