Celebrity Cricket League 2024: How to purchase tickets for the tournament?

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2024 kicked off on February 23, 2024, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The first leg of the tournament was held in Sharjah. The action now shifts to India where the games will be held across six cities.

The India leg starts on March 1, 2024, where Hyderabad will be hosting six league games. There will be three double-header days from March 1 to March 3, with the afternoon game starting at 2 PM and the evening game starting at 6.30 PM.

The action then shifts to Chandigarh on March 8 where a total of three league games will be held across two days. Trivandrum will host the last two league fixtures on March 10 before the playoffs begin in Vizag on March 15.

The first Qualifier and the Eliminator will be held on March 15 in Vizag. The second Qualifier will be played on March 16 before the grand final on Sunday, March 17. The first ball of the final will be bowled at 6.30 PM.

The tickets for the India leg are out and the fans who are willing to watch the celebrities in action can visit this link - https://ticketgenie.in/Event/Celebrity-Cricket-League-2024

The tickets for the Hyderabad leg and the Trivandrum leg are out. The tickets for the playoffs to be held in Vizag will open soon. The fans can select the matches they want to watch live using the above link.

Celebrity Cricket League 2024 ticketing details: How to buy tickets?

The tickets for the Celebrity Cricket League 2024 are available on the website ticketgenie. The tickets are out for the Hyderabad leg and the Trivandrum leg and the tickets for the playoffs, which will be played in Vizag, will be out soon.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad will be hosting a total of six league games. There will be a total of two games played each on three days from March 1 to March 3. The ticket prices range from ₹99 to ₹499.

The price of tickets for the East Pavilion Terrace First Floor and the West Pavilion Terrace First Floor are ₹99. The tickets for the Ground Floor are placed at ₹199. The North Pavilion First Floor tickets are for ₹299. The tickets for the South West Pavilion and the South East Pavilion on the Ground Floor are at ₹499.

The tickets for the double-header in Trivandrum are out. The Greenfield International Stadium will be hosting two games on March 10. The tickets in Pavilion B, C, H, and G are placed at ₹99 whereas for Pavilion A, D, J, and F are for ₹199. The seats in Pavilion E and Executive Pavilion are ₹299.

The tickets are getting sold at a very good pace and the fans will have to hurry up if they want to watch the celebrities go head-to-head on a cricket field.

