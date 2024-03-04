Celebrity Cricket League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers, Match 11

The 10th match of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024 was a thriller of a contest. The Mumbai Heroes held their nerves and defeated the Bhojpuri Dabanggs by a single run on Sunday, March 3.

Meanwhile, in the 11th match, the Karnataka Bulldozers beat the Chennai Rhinos comprehensively by 67 runs. With this win, the Karnataka Bulldozers remained unbeaten in the competition. They grabbed their third straight win and have moved to the top of the points table with six points to their name. Chennai Rhinos sit below them with four points and a net run rate of +0.280.

The Telugu Warriors also have won two points under their belt and follow the Rhinos with a net run rate of +0.203. The Mumbai Heroes grabbed their second win of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024 and have moved to the fourth position. They have a net run rate of -0.467.

The Bengal Tigers and Kerala Strikers have two points each and follow the Heroes in the points table. The Tigers have a net run rate of +0.075 whereas the Strikers have -0.683. The Strikers have played one game extra though.

The Bhojpuri Dabanggs suffered their third successive loss and are placed seventh in the points table. They are yet to get off the mark in the competition and have a net run rate of -0.841. Punjab De Sher sit at the bottom of the points table with zero points and a net run rate of -1.152.

Karnataka Bulldozers remain unbeaten in the Celebrity Cricket League 2024

In the 11th match, the Chennai Rhinos won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision backfired as they struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate. Karnataka Bulldozers posted a mammoth 137 on the board at the end of their first innings.

The Chennai Rhinos faltered in their first innings as they got bundled out on 84 to concede a lead of 53 for the Bulldozers. The Bulldozers then finished their second innings on 148/3 to set a target of 201 for the Rhinos.

The Rhinos tried hard but only managed to get to 134/3 at the end of their 10 overs as they lost the game by 67 runs. With this, the Karnataka Bulldozers remained unbeaten in the Celebrity Cricket League 2024.

The Mumbai Heroes were asked to bat first in the 10th match of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024. They did a decent job of scoring 95 at the end of their 10 overs. The Bhojpuri Dabanggs picked up five wickets in total.

In reply, the Dabanggs managed to score only 90 runs for the loss of three wickets. The Heroes bowled beautifully and managed to get a lead of five runs.

The Heroes struggled in their second innings and finished their innings on 92/6 to set a target of 98 for the Dabanggs. The game went down the wire and the Heroes held their nerves to restrict the Dabanggs to 97/7 to win the game by a solitary run.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App