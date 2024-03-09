Celebrity Cricket League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Punjab De Sher vs Bengal Tigers, Match 12

Punjab De Sher faced Bengal Tigers in the 12th match of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024 at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Friday, March 8. Bengal won the match by 26 runs.

Karnataka Bulldozers are still in first place with three wins in three matches and have a Net Run Rate of +2.250. Bengal Tigers have moved to second place from fifth and have won two out of three matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.483.

Chennai Rhinos have moved to third place from second with two wins in three matches and a Net Run Rate of +0.282. Telugu Warriors have slipped to fourth position from third. They have won two out of three games and have a Net Run Rate of +0.203.

Mumbai Heroes have slipped to fifth position from fourth and have won two out of three matches and have a Net Run Rate of -0.467. Kerala Strikers, Bhojpuri Dabbangs, and Punjab De Sher are still in the last three places.

Kerala have won one out of three matches, while the Dabbangs and Punjab De Sher are yet to record their first victory.

Rahul's heroic knock secures victory for Bengal Tigers

Bengal Tigers won the toss against Punjab De Sher in the 12th match and elected to bat. The Tigers scored 92 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their first innings. Jammy scored 40 runs off just 24 deliveries and was the highest scorer for the team. Suyyash was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for just 12 runs in two overs.

Punjab made 97 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their first innings. They earned a lead of five runs. Maur was the highest scorer for Punjab and made 36 runs off just 19 deliveries. Uday and Satadeep picked two wickets each for Bengal.

Bengal had a thumping outing in their second innings and made 146 runs for the loss of four wickets. Rahul and Joy scored a half-century each for Bengal. Rahul emerged as the highest scorer with 69 runs off just 29 deliveries. Uday and Satadeep picked two wickets each for Punjab.

Punjab could make only 115 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their second innings and lost the match by 26 runs. Rahul won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance in the fourth innings.

