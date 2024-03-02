Celebrity Cricket League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors, Match 7

The first five matches of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024 took place in Sharjah and the caravan has now moved to India. A total of two matches were played on Friday, March 1, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Chennai Rhinos defeated Bhojpuri Dabbangs in the sixth match by seven wickets. Telugu Warriors defeated Punjab De Sher in the seventh match by five wickets.

Chennai Rhinos are still in first place with two wins in two matches and have a Net Run Rate of +2.750. Telugu Warriors have moved to second place from fourth and have won two matches as well and have a Net Run Rate of +0.420.

Karnataka Bulldozers and Bengal Tigers have slipped to one place below. They both have won one game each and have a Net Run Rate of +1.900 and +1.650, respectively.

Mumbai Heroes are still in fifth place with one win in two matches and have a Net Run Rate of -0.750. Kerala Strikers, Bhojpuri Dabbangs, and Punjab De Sher are yet to record a victory and are in the last three places.

S Thaman's heroics propel Telugu Warriors to victory over Punjab De Sher

Chennai Rhinos elected to bowl after winning the toss against Bhojpuri Dabanggs. The Rhinos missed the services of their skipper Arya and Jiiva led the team in this match.

The Dabanggs scored 57 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their first innings. None of the batters managed to make more than 20 runs for the team. Vikranth and Dasarathi picked two wickets each for the Rhinos.

The Rhinos scored 92 runs for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs in reply and earned a lead of 35 runs. Ajay scored 25 runs off 15 deliveries and Kalai made 21 runs off 17 deliveries.

The Dabanggs reached a total of 85 runs for the loss of four wickets in the second innings. Both Uday and Aditya managed to score 20-plus runs this time. Kalai picked two wickets for 14 runs in two overs for the Rhinos.

The Rhinos were required to chase down a target of 51 runs to win the match in the second innings. Jiiva was the highest scorer for the team and made 20 runs off 14 deliveries, helping the team reach the target in the sixth over.

Telugu Warriors won the toss in the seventh match against Punjab De Sher. Punjab scored 72 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their first innings. Karan scored 27 runs off 18 deliveries and was the highest scorer for the team.

The Warriors could make only 59 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the first innings. Punjab had a lead of 13 runs. They scored 93 runs for the loss of five wickets in the second innings.

The Warriors had a target of 107 runs to win the match in the second innings. Punjab missed two opportunities to dismiss S Thaman and he reciprocated with 67 runs off 30 deliveries. The Warriors chased down the target in 9.4 overs with five wickets in hand.

