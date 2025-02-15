Celebrity Cricket League 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Telugu Warriors, Match 6

The Celebrity Cricket League entered its second phase, with matches held in Hyderabad. The opening fixture featured an intense southern derby, where the Karnataka Bulldozers secured a dominant seven-wicket victory over the Chennai Rhinos.

In the following match, Bhojpuri Dabanggs faced Telugu Warriors, with Telugu emerging victorious by a narrow seven-run margin. With six matches concluded, the updated points table is as follows:

POSITIONS Team M W L T NR PT Quotient 1 Karnataka Bulldozers 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.063 2 Bengal Tigers 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.672 3 Bhojpuri Dabanggs 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.299 4 Telugu Warriors 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.651 5 Chennai Rhinos 2 0 2 0 0 0 0.815 6 Mumbai Heroes 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.453 7 Punjab De Sher 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.332

Karnataka Bulldozers lead the standings with consecutive wins, securing four points and a quotient of 2.063. Bengal Tigers follow closely, having also won both their matches, with a quotient of 1.672. Bhojpuri Dabanggs, after their defeat to Telugu Warriors, share two points with Telugu Warriors, though they hold a quotient of 1.299 compared to Telugu’s 0.651.

Chennai Rhinos find themselves in fifth place after suffering two consecutive losses, holding a quotient of 0.815. Meanwhile, Mumbai Heroes and Punjab De Sher, each having played and lost one match, remain at the bottom of the table, with quotients of 0.453 and 0.332, respectively.

Krishna leads Karnataka to victory

The first match of the day saw Karnataka Bulldozers face off against Chennai Rhinos. Chennai won the toss and opted to bat first, posting a total of 108/3, with Vikrant emerging as the top scorer with 27 runs. Karnataka responded strongly, finishing their innings at 142/4, led by a remarkable unbeaten 50 from Krishna, supported by 34 runs from his partner.

As Chennai began their second innings, they displayed promising batting form, but consistent fall of wickets restricted them to 103/7. Karnataka Bulldozers were left with a target of 68 runs to secure victory. Krishna anchored the chase efficiently, guiding his team to victory in just 6.5 overs.

In the second match, Bhojpuri Dabanggs took on Telugu Warriors. Telugu won the toss and elected to bat first but struggled against disciplined bowling, managing only 80 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Manoj Tiwari and Aditya Ojha were instrumental, each claiming two wickets. Bhojpuri Dabanggs capitalized on this advantage, posting a competitive total of 126/4, leading by 46 runs, with a stellar 61-run knock from Aditya Ojha off 30 balls.

Telugu Warriors, however, made a strong comeback in the third innings, setting a target of 132/6. This left Bhojpuri Dabanggs needing 86 runs for victory. However, the Warriors' bowling attack proved too formidable, restricting the Dabanggs to 78/9 and securing a hard-fought win by seven runs.

