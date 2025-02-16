Celebrity Cricket League 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennai Rhinos vs Telugu Warriors, Match 8

On Saturday, February 15, the Celebrity Cricket League hosted an exciting doubleheader. In the first match, the Mumbai Heroes faced off against the unbeaten Karnataka Bulldozers, while the second game saw the Chennai Rhinos take on the Telugu Warriors in Hyderabad before the tournament moves to Cuttack.

The Karnataka Bulldozers dominated the Mumbai Heroes, securing an 85-run victory, while the Chennai Rhinos claimed their first win of the series by defeating the Telugu Warriors by 25 runs.

Below is the points table following the conclusion of Match 8:

POSITIONS Team M W L T NR PT NRR 1 Karnataka Bulldozers 3 3 0 0 0 6 2.893 2 Bengal Tigers 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.672 3 Bhojpuri Dabanggs 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.184 4 Chennai Rhinos 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.354 5 Telugu Warriors 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.067 6 Punjab De Sher 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.332 7 Mumbai Heroes 2 0 2 0 0 0 -3.755

The Karnataka Bulldozers continued their good form and are now on a three-match winning streak with an impressive net run rate (NRR) of +2.893. The Bengal Tigers are in second place with four points and an NRR of +1.672. The Bhojpuri Dabanggs are third, having won one out of their two matches, with an NRR of +1.184.

The Chennai Rhinos, following their first victory against the Telugu Warriors, now have an NRR of -0.354. The Telugu Warriors, with the same points as the Rhinos, have a lower NRR of -1.067. Punjab De Sher are in sixth place after losing their only match, with an NRR of -0.332. The Mumbai Heroes, meanwhile, have slipped to the bottom of the table with a negative NRR of -3.755 after two defeats.

The first century of the Celebrity Cricket League season leads Karnataka to victory

In the opening match, Mumbai Heroes faced Karnataka Bulldozers. Mumbai won the toss and opted to bowl first. Karnataka posted the highest total of the season, finishing with 171/1, largely thanks to Krishna's remarkable unbeaten 111 off 35 balls. With this challenging target set, Mumbai Heroes needed a strong start but struggled throughout, ultimately ending their innings at 100/7. Karnataka Bulldozers then increased the pressure by setting a target of 198 runs for Mumbai to chase. Despite Mumbai's efforts to fight back, wickets fell at regular intervals, and they were restricted to 113/5.

In the second match of the day, Chennai Rhinos won the toss and elected to bat first. Their decision proved successful as they posted 125/3, with Vikranth contributing a solid 61 and Dasarathi adding a quick 35. Telugu Warriors, in their chase, were restricted to 105/6. In the third innings, Chennai Rhinos struggled against the Telugu Warriors' bowling attack and managed just 87/8, setting a target of 108 runs for the Warriors. However, the Warriors faltered, losing wickets consistently, and were ultimately restricted to 89/6.

