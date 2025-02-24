Celebrity Cricket League 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Heroes vs Punjab De Sher, Match 14

On February 23, the league stage of the Celebrity Cricket League concluded with a thrilling set of matches. In the second encounter of the day, Mumbai Heroes faced Punjab De Sher, while Bengal Tigers took on Telugu Warriors in the first match.

Ad

Bengal Tigers and Mumbai Heroes emerged victorious in their respective encounters. Here's the current table of the tournament:

POSITIONS Team M W L T NR PT NRR 1 Bengal Tigers 4 4 0 0 0 8 0.847 2 Karnataka Bulldozers 4 3 1 0 0 6 2.119 3 Chennai Rhinos 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.074 4 Punjab De Sher 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.379 5 Bhojpuri Dabanggs 4 1 3 0 0 2 0.171 6 Telugu Warriors 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.988 7 Mumbai Heroes 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.734

Ad

Trending

The four teams that qualified for the playoffs this season are the Bengal Tigers, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, and Punjab De Sher. Bengal Tigers finished as the table toppers, having won all their league-stage matches, with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.847. Karnataka Bulldozers secured the second spot with six points from four matches, suffering one loss, and finished with an impressive NRR of 2.119.

Chennai Rhinos and Punjab De Sher, both with four points, also advanced to the semifinals, with NRRs of -0.074 and -0.379, respectively. Bhojpuri Dabanggs, finishing in fifth place, had two points but recorded a positive NRR of 0.171. Telugu Warriors ended the season in sixth position, also with two points from four games, but a negative NRR of -0.988.

Ad

Mumbai Heroes, despite their victory over Punjab De Sher in the final match of the league, finished at the bottom of the table with a disappointing NRR of -1.734. These results set the stage for an exciting playoff series as the top four teams prepare to battle for the championship.

Akhil Shines, But Telugu Fall Short by 16 Runs

In the first match of the day, Bengal Tigers, after winning the toss, opted to bat first and set a total of 106 runs. Jammy Banerjee played a stellar knock, remaining unbeaten on 78 from just 35 balls, anchoring the Tigers' innings.

Ad

Despite the strong start, Telugu Warriors struggled to chase the target, falling short by 19 runs. Regular wickets fell, and despite a magnificent 90 from captain Akhil off 36 balls, they were unable to secure victory.

In the second game of the day, Mumbai Heroes won the toss and chose to bat first. Captain Saqib Saleem played a remarkable innings, scoring 80 off just 28 balls, while Rajeev Govinda Pillai added a cameo of 46 from 22 balls, guiding Mumbai to a total of 141/3.

Punjab De Sher, in response, fell short by 41 runs as wickets fell quickly. Despite a valiant effort from Navdeep Tomar, who scored 66 off 36 balls with 11 boundaries and a six, Punjab De Sher could only manage 105 runs. Captain Anuj Khurana played an unbeaten knock of 73, but it wasn’t enough to lead his team to victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️