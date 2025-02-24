Celebrity Cricket League 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Heroes vs Punjab De Sher, Match 14

By Sportz Connect
Modified Feb 24, 2025 18:20 IST
Celebrity Cricket League 2025 Points Table
Celebrity Cricket League 2025 Points Table

On February 23, the league stage of the Celebrity Cricket League concluded with a thrilling set of matches. In the second encounter of the day, Mumbai Heroes faced Punjab De Sher, while Bengal Tigers took on Telugu Warriors in the first match.

Ad

Bengal Tigers and Mumbai Heroes emerged victorious in their respective encounters. Here's the current table of the tournament:

POSITIONSTeamMWLTNRPTNRR
1Bengal Tigers4400080.847
2Karnataka Bulldozers4310062.119
3Chennai Rhinos422004-0.074
4Punjab De Sher422004-0.379
5Bhojpuri Dabanggs4130020.171
6Telugu Warriors413002-0.988
7Mumbai Heroes413002-1.734
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The four teams that qualified for the playoffs this season are the Bengal Tigers, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, and Punjab De Sher. Bengal Tigers finished as the table toppers, having won all their league-stage matches, with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.847. Karnataka Bulldozers secured the second spot with six points from four matches, suffering one loss, and finished with an impressive NRR of 2.119.

Chennai Rhinos and Punjab De Sher, both with four points, also advanced to the semifinals, with NRRs of -0.074 and -0.379, respectively. Bhojpuri Dabanggs, finishing in fifth place, had two points but recorded a positive NRR of 0.171. Telugu Warriors ended the season in sixth position, also with two points from four games, but a negative NRR of -0.988.

Ad

Mumbai Heroes, despite their victory over Punjab De Sher in the final match of the league, finished at the bottom of the table with a disappointing NRR of -1.734. These results set the stage for an exciting playoff series as the top four teams prepare to battle for the championship.

Akhil Shines, But Telugu Fall Short by 16 Runs

In the first match of the day, Bengal Tigers, after winning the toss, opted to bat first and set a total of 106 runs. Jammy Banerjee played a stellar knock, remaining unbeaten on 78 from just 35 balls, anchoring the Tigers' innings.

Ad

Despite the strong start, Telugu Warriors struggled to chase the target, falling short by 19 runs. Regular wickets fell, and despite a magnificent 90 from captain Akhil off 36 balls, they were unable to secure victory.

In the second game of the day, Mumbai Heroes won the toss and chose to bat first. Captain Saqib Saleem played a remarkable innings, scoring 80 off just 28 balls, while Rajeev Govinda Pillai added a cameo of 46 from 22 balls, guiding Mumbai to a total of 141/3.

Punjab De Sher, in response, fell short by 41 runs as wickets fell quickly. Despite a valiant effort from Navdeep Tomar, who scored 66 off 36 balls with 11 boundaries and a six, Punjab De Sher could only manage 105 runs. Captain Anuj Khurana played an unbeaten knock of 73, but it wasn’t enough to lead his team to victory.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी