Celebrity Cricket League 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after Punjab De Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers, Match 12

The 2025 Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is set to conclude its group stage, with the last few thrilling encounters to be played in Surat. On February 22, the Bhojpuri Dabanggs faced off against the Chennai Rhinos, while the Punjab De Sher went head-to-head with the Karnataka Bulldozers. Both Chennai Rhinos and Punjab De Sher emerged victorious in these high-intensity matchups, securing crucial points as they pushed for a spot in the playoffs.

With the league phase ending on February 23, the playoffs will commence on March 1. The current points table reflects an exciting race for qualification.

POSITIONS Team M W L T NR PT NRR 1 Karnataka Bulldozers 4 3 1 0 0 6 2.12 2 Bengal Tigers 3 3 0 0 0 6 0.861 3 Chennai Rhinos 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.074 4 Punjab De Sher 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.201 5 Bhojpuri Dabanggs 4 1 3 0 0 2 0.171 6 Telugu Warriors 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.067 7 Mumbai Heroes 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.647

The Karnataka Bulldozers, sitting at the top of the table, have won three out of four matches, securing six points and an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.12. The Bengal Tigers follow closely in second place, having secured three consecutive wins and maintaining a solid NRR of +0.861.

Chennai Rhinos have made a strong resurgence, moving up from fifth to third place after their back-to-back victories, with two wins from two matches and an NRR of -0.074. Punjab De Sher, despite a shaky start, have shown resilience and are now in a competitive position, having won their last two encounters and accumulated four points with an NRR of -0.201.

The Bhojpuri Dabanggs, with only one win in the season, were knocked out of the playoff race after their defeat to Chennai Rhinos. The Telugu Warriors, sitting in sixth place, are still in contention but need a big win to improve their negative NRR of -1.067 and make it to the playoffs. Mumbai Heroes, having lost all three of their encounters, have been eliminated from playoff contention, with a negative NRR of -2.647.

As the league draws to a close, the final matches will determine which teams secure their places in the much-anticipated playoffs.

Anshuman Singh's batting masterclass, but Bhojpuri fall short against Chennai in Celebrity Cricket League 2025

In the first match of the day, Bhojpuri Dabanggs won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, their decision proved costly as the Chennai Rhinos displayed a dominant batting performance. Led by captain Vikrant, who blasted a rapid 47 off just 19 balls, and Dasarathi, who contributed a stunning 49 off just 12 balls, including seven sixes, the Rhinos posted a formidable total of 167 runs.

In reply, the Bhojpuri Dabanggs struggled to chase down the target, finishing at 102/4 as their batters failed to capitalize under pressure. Chennai Rhinos' bowling attack proved effective, restricting the Dabanggs to a modest total. The game saw a dramatic turn in the fourth inning when the Dabanggs came back strong, limiting Chennai to 102/7, with Manmohan Singh playing a key role by taking three wickets. Bhojpuri Dabanggs fought back relentlessly, led by a stunning 82* off 27 balls from Anshuman Singh Rajput. However, despite his explosive knock, the Dabanggs fell short, losing the match by 16 runs in a thrilling contest.

In the second game, Punjab De Sher won the toss and chose to bat first, posting 121/8 in their allotted overs. Opener Babbal Rai set the tone with a solid 20-ball 38-run contribution. In response, the Karnataka Bulldozers were bowled out for just 91 runs, giving Punjab an early advantage of 30 runs. With an additional 94/8 in their third inning, Punjab extended their lead to 124 runs. Karnataka Bulldozers fought valiantly, bringing the game down to the final ball. However, Jassie Gill held his nerve, conceding just four runs in the final over and claiming two crucial wickets, securing Punjab's victory by two runs and solidifying their playoff spot.

