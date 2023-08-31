"Zimbabwe se lekar Nepal tak ka safar"- Top 10 funny memes as Pakistan decimates Nepal in curtain raiser of Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan beat Nepal comprehensively by 238 runs in the first match of Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday, August 30, at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Skipper Babar Azam led his side from the front with a Player of the Match performance in the batting department.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan notched up a daunting total of 342/6 in 50 overs. Babar Azam (151) and Iftikhar Ahmed (109*) looked in sublime touch and slammed authoritative centuries against an inexperienced Nepal bowling attack.

In response, Nepal got off to a respectable start as they reached 73/3 in 14.3 overs. They made a decent comeback after losing two wickets in the very first over of the innings against Shaheen Afridi.

Haris Rauf's fiery spell, though, ended the resistance of Nepal's middle-order. He dismissed Aarif Sheikh (26) and Sompal Kami (28) in his successive overs to seal the match for hosts. Nepal surrendered meekly after that by getting all-out for 104 in 23.4 overs.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided contest between Pakistan and Nepal on Wednesday. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the contest:

"The wicket was a bit two-paced"- Pakistan captain Babar Azam after clinical win vs Nepal

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam reflected on the victory at the post-match presentation and expressed gratitude to god. He opened up that the surface was a bit two-paced in the beginning.

Babar revealed that they focussed on biding time and building partnerships due to the same before unleashing in the later half of the first innings, saying:

"Thanks to the Almighty!! The wicket was a bit two-paced and myself and Rizwan tried to build a partnership first and then accelerated. Both of us gave confidence to each other and towards the end, even Iftikhar came in and played a gem of an innings."

"I asked him to play his natural game and after a couple of boundaries he settled in and smacked it all over the park after the 40th over. "

He continued:

"I'm satisfied with the way fast bowlers started and the way spinners responded. A win always gives us confidence and our confidence is really high. The next match is a big one and we're prepared for it."

Pakistan will lock horns with arch-rivals India in their next match in the Asia Cup 2023 on September 2.