Chamari Athapaththu enters WPL as Lauren Bell's replacement for UP Warriorz

Sri Lankan legend Chamari Athapaththu has entered the Women's Premier League ahead of the second season of the tournament.

The batting all-rounder, who went unsold in the auction last year, was signed by the UP Warriorz as a replacement for English pacer Lauren Bell. The WPL in a statement said Bell has withdrawn from the tournament without citing any reasons.

She was one of the most surprising players to go unsold in the auction. The Player of the Tournament in the Women's Big Bash League in Australia, she scored 552 runs for the Sydney Thunder at an average of 42.46 and a strike rate of 127.19.

She was also handy with her off-spin, making her a seemingly great choice for Indian pitches. However, most WPL franchises didn't need top-order batters for the season which played a role in the lack of demand for her.

If the Warriorz, who now look a bit short on the pace attack, give her a chance, it'd be a déjà vu feeling for Athapaththu. The left-hander didn't get picked in the first WBBL draft either. Later, the Thunder picked her up as an overseas replacement player because they had room in the salary cap.

"I want to keep doing my best" - Chamari Athapaththu to ICC

Athapaththu had a great 2023 overall as well. She was named the ICC Women's ODI player of the year and the captain of the world body's pick of ODI and T20I teams.

"I am feeling so happy and proud. You know I have a big dream. So I achieved that dream finally. So I am happy. Sometimes the level up is about improving and not impressing. So I want to keep doing my best for my country all the time," she told ICC.

She has represented Sri Lanka in 122 T20Is, scoring over 2600 runs and picking up 40 wickets.

