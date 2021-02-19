Sri Lanka name Chaminda Vaas fast bowling coach for tour of West Indies 

Sri Lanka Cricket announced today that Chaminda Vaas has been appointed the team's fast bowling coach for their upcoming tour of the West Indies. The former Sri Lankan international was given the role after former coach David Saker resigned yesterday citing personal reasons.

Chaminda Vaas is the most successful Sri Lankan fast bowler with 355 Test wickets and 400 ODI wickets to his name. The pacer will be back for this fourth stint as a trainer, having previously coached the Sri Lankan National team on three different occasions in 2013, 2015, and 2017 in the interim.

Vas has also coached the New Zealand and Ireland national teams. He most recently worked with emerging national team players at Sri Lanka’s High-Performance Center.

Sri Lanka's multi-format tour comprises of three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests, with all the games scheduled to take place in Antigua behind closed doors. The series was initially scheduled for February-March 2021 but had to be postponed after Sri Lanka's head coach Mickey Arthur and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne tested positive for COVID-19.

Sri Lanka tour of West Indies - Schedule

March 3: 1st T20I at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 5: 2nd T20I at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 7: 3rd T20I at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 10: 1st ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

March 12: 2nd ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

March 14: 3rd ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

March 17-18: Two-day warm-up match at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 21-25: 1st Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

March 29 - April 2: 2nd Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua