Champions Trophy 2025 qualification scenarios: How can Pakistan qualify for the semifinal after their 6-wicket loss to India

Pakistan have had a dismal start to their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. The defending champions suffered a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the inaugural match of the ICC event. The side couldn't bounce back in the subsequent fixture, losing by six wickets to arch-rivals India in Dubai on Sunday.

Following the back-to-back losses, the Men in Green languish at the bottom of the points table in Group A. Nonetheless, they are still not officially eliminated from the race to the semifinal.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side has just one group-stage match left. If they beat Bangladesh in their clash, they will finish with two points. However, they will be eliminated if New Zealand beats Bangladesh or India in their remaining two games.

If both Bangladesh and India beat New Zealand, the Blackcaps will be at two points. In that scenario, Pakistan will have to claim a big victory over Bangladesh to boost its net run rate.

Pakistan failed to defend a 242-run target against India. Virat Kohli stole the show with his stellar performance. He notched up his 51st ODI century, remaining unbeaten on 100 off 111 deliveries to guide India to a comfortable win.

"We made a lot of mistakes in this match and the last match as well" - Mohammad Rizwan on Pakistan's performance in 2025 Champions Trophy

Speaking at the post-match presentation of their match against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy, the Pakistan captain admitted that the side needed to work on several things, with fielding being one of their weaknesses.

He stated that their target was to get 280 on the board but they failed to do that as the Indian bowlers did a fine job.

Rizwan said:

"They bowled very well and kept us quiet. Me and Saud took time, we wanted to bat deep. But you can say it was a poor shot selection at the time. They bowled very well and put us under pressure. That's why we were restricted to 240 (241)."

He also suggested that Pakistan's bowling attack could have given India a tougher fight.

"(On the bowling) You can say that (we needed more from the bowlers)," Rizwan added. "They attacked us. We wanted to squeeze them but we weren't able to. Abrar bowled very well. But Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill played very well and took the match away from us.

"We need to improve in our fielding as well if you see the fielding of other teams. We made a lot of mistakes in this match and the last match as well. We understand that and hopefully we'll work on that after the tournament."

Pakistan will now take on Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 27.

