Champions Trophy 2025 smashes viewership records in India, final sets new benchmark for digital viewership

The recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy saw viewership records being broken in India, with the summit clash of the marquee event seeing a watch time of approximately 250 billion minutes. India won the marquee ICC event, beating New Zealand by four wickets.

The tournament saw an increase of 23 percent in the watch time of the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup held in India. The peak concurrent viewership reached 122 million on television and 61 million on Indian OTT platform JioHotstar. The high-stakes clash between India and Pakistan generated a watch time of 26 billion minutes on television alone.

The summit clash which saw India and New Zealand compete for the Champions Trophy, accumulated 230 million views and 53 billion minutes of watch time, making it the second-highest ODI outside of World Cup matches in TV history.

Jay Shah, chairman of ICC, had the following to say about the record-breaking numbers:

"The Champions Trophy made an amazing return after eight years and the viewership numbers from India have been overwhelming, in particular the final between India and New Zealand. The incredible viewership numbers highlight the mass appeal that cricket has in India and how taking ICC events to audiences in different languages can significantly boost fan engagement."

Reflecting on the amazing numbers, Jio Star’s CEO, Sports, Sanjog Gupta said:

“This accomplishment is a result of the combined strength of the widest, most deeply penetrated multi-platform destination for sports, the fan-focussed story-telling approach of the JioStar ‘mega-casts’ and our superior technological capabilities."

India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win their third ICC Champions Trophy

India got the better of New Zealand in the finals as they managed to win the final by four wickets and win their third Champions Trophy. Batting first, New Zealand only managed 251/7 thanks to half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101) and Michael Bracewell (53 off 40).

For India, Rohit Sharma (76 off 83) starred with a stunning half-century, while Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62) and KL Rahul (34 in 33) chipped in with vital contributions to take their side over the line.

The next edition of the Champions Trophy will be played in 2029, with India hosting the event.

