Champions Trophy 2025: Who are the four Event Ambassadors of the ICC tournament?

The 2025 Champions Trophy got underway on February 19 with a match between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand. After six matches in the ICC event, Pakistan and Bangladesh have already been knocked out from Group A, with India and New Zealand progressing to the semifinals.

India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai in their opening match before getting the better of arch-rivals Pakistan by the same margin at the same venue on Sunday, February 23. On the other hand, the Kiwis thumped Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi in 2025 Champions Trophy opener before getting the better of Bangladesh by five wickets in Rawalpindi and confirming their berth in the knockouts.

In Group B, South Africa and Australia won their respective opening matches against Afghanistan and England respectively.

To add star value to the multi-nation tournament, the ICC named four players as Event Ambassadors of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The list includes Pakistan’s 2017 winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Australia two-time champion Shane Watson, 2013 Player of the Series Shikhar Dhawan (India), and New Zealand’s legendary pacer Tim Southee. The Event Ambassadors have made their presence felt during the matches at stadiums and have also been sharing their expert opinions.

Champions Trophy record of Event Ambassadors

Former Team India opener Dhawan played 10 matches in the ICC Champions Trophy, scoring 701 runs at an average of 77.88 and a strike rate of 101.59, with three hundreds and as many half-centuries. The left-handed batter scored 363 runs in five innings in the 2013 edition, which India won, averaging 90.75 at a strike rate of 101.39. In the 2017 edition, in which the Men in Blue were finalists, the southpaw scored 338 runs in five innings, averaging 67.60 at a strike rate of 101.80.

Watson played 17 matches in the Champions Trophy from 2002 to 2013, scoring 453 runs at an average of 41.18, with two hundreds. With the ball, he picked up 17 wickets at an average of 23.29. Pakistan’s keeper-batter and former captain Sarfaraz played five matches and scored 76 runs apart from taking nine catches. Veteran Kiwi right-arm pacer Southee featured in five matches in the Champions Trophy and claimed five wickets at an average of 31, with a best of 3-45.

