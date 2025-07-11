'Change of balls have changed the game' - Fans react to multiple ball changes by India on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

The first session on Day 2 of the second Test between England and India at Lord's had all the drama. A change of ball was requested twice by the visitors despite having begun the day on a fabulous note.

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah made early inroads with the overnight second new ball, picking up three quick wickets, dismissing Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Chris Woakes to reduce England to 271/7. Post his spell, in the 91st over, India got the ball changed, which was just ten overs old. While they got the replacement, captain Shubman Gill was unhappy with the changed ball.

It did not do a lot as Gill and Co. could not get wickets as they did within the first hour, leaving them frustrated. Soon after, the Indian captain asked for another ball change, with the replacement ball being just 48 deliveries old. The umpires accepted the request, and Gill had a smile on his face as well.

Ad

Trending

However, India seemed to have gotten caught up in the ball change a bit too much. Some wayward bowling saw England end the session without losing another wicket, getting to 353/7 from 105 overs at Lunch.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have come up with varied reactions. A user wrote that changing balls changed the game.

"Change of balls have changed the game. India was all over England in first hour and now the 2nd ball only survived 7 overs, and this is absolutely rubbish."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the ball being changed quite often, a user slammed the constant interruptions and waste of time in between play.

"This is absolutely ridiculous. Is this an international game? The ball needs a change after every 10 overs now. Give the on-field umpire the box. Will save time. #ENGvIND," the user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the visitors could not pick wickets after the constant ball changes, a user also trolled captain Gill for unnecessary changes.

"shubman gill’s glasses are those which we used to get free with bournvita 😂," the fan tweeted.

Another fan echoed the sentiments, writing -

"Gill asking for a change of ball even after we picked 3 quick wickets and it was doing a lot is where we lost this test . Take a screenshot."

Ad

However, some fans also defended the visiting captain, saying there is nothing wrong if the condition of the ball does not seem okay.

"I don’t see anything wrong with Shubman Gill’s decision to change the ball — any captain would do the same if something felt off with the Dukes. But it’s the umpire’s duty to maintain fairness. If the ball is 10 overs old, the replacement must be of similar condition," a user wrote.

Ad

The quality of the Dukes ball has also been slammed by fans online.

"Umpire checks with measuring ball gauge if it fails then ball change is granted. A ball getting out of shape in just 10 over that tells you the quality of the duke ball 🤣🤣. Our local cheapest ball has better quality than this duke ball," a fan tweeted.

Ad

The series is currently tied with England winning the first Test and India the second.

Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse lead England's fight back after India's early burst

Having lost three early wickets in the first session, England will be happy with their position heading into lunch. While a threat of being bowled out within the opening session loomed, they are much better placed now.

Ad

Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse have led their fightback after India made early inroads. The duo have stitched together an unbeaten 82-run stand off 102 balls for the eighth wicket. Smith is unbeaten on 51 while Carse has supported him well, and is not out on 33.

India will be keen to get the remaining three wickets in quick time post lunch, with the hosts already having crossed the 350-mark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news