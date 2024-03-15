"Changed the way cricket was played in India" - Brad Haddin compares Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin recently opened up on the comparisons between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's captaincy styles.

Haddin pointed out how Kohli, during his tenure as Indian captain, instilled ruthlessness in the team. He also highlighted how fitness was prioritized and the significant improvement in the fielding standard.

Speaking on the LiSTNER podcast, here's what Haddin said after being asked who between Kohli and Sharma led the Indian team better:

"I thought Virat changed the way India prepared for their cricket. They became really ready. He held his play group to a high standard and he's one of those captains who said I'm not going to get you to do anything that I'm not doing myself.'

"You've seen the athleticism in the Indian cricket team change, and their mentality towards it. They were feeling energetic - their fitness and they dived when Kohli took over. And when they were up for the contest against Australia, he didn't back down. He changed the modern game a lot in India and how India played."

After taking over the captaincy reins from MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli implemented several notable changes within the team. Making the Yo-Yo test mandatory and playing with an aggressive approach were some of the key highlights from his stint.

Kohli helped India stage a fantastic turnaround in Test cricket, especially in away tours. He relinquished the T20 captaincy following the 2021 World Cup. The star batter later stepped down as the Test skipper in January 2022.

Rohit Sharma was roped in for the leadership role across formats after Kohli's exit. Haddin also shared his assessment of Sharma's captaincy to complete his answer.

"The players play for him" - Brad Haddin on Rohit Sharma's leadership

Brad Haddin noted how Rohit Sharma has achieved tremendous success in the captaincy role for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), winning five titles.

He reserved high praise for Sharma's tactical ability, suggesting that he is capable of doing well in away conditions as well. The ex-cricketer added:

"But on the other hand, Rohit Sharma is as good a captain tactically that you'll see. He's had a lot of success in the IPL. He's captained there since Ricky Ponting left, and that would have been over 10 years. The players play for him and tactically, he's as good as you'll get in India and non subcontinent conditions."

Notably, Sharma earned widespread praise for leading a fairly inexperienced Indian team to a 4-1 victory in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. He became the first skipper to beat England in a Test series in the Bazball era.