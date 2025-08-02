"You'll have to ask DK for the inside scoop" - Aussie legend makes cheeky remark on Joe Root's unexpected outburst at The Oval

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting made a witty remark while reacting to Joe Root's uncharacteristic aggressive behavior on Day 2 of The Oval Test. He quipped that Dinesh Karthik might know the inside scoop.Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna had a few words to say to Root during Day 2 of the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Friday, August 1. The former England captain usually does not react to sledging, but gave it back to the Indian fast bowler, leaving many experts and fans surprised.During a discussion on Sky Sports Cricket after the second day's play at The Oval, Ponting was asked for his views on Root's unexpected outburst. He cheekily said:&quot;You'll have to ask DK for the inside scoop - what was actually said to him.&quot;Karthik reacted by commenting that he is unaware of what exactly transpired out in the middle. He, however, admitted that he would be keen to find out the details since he had never seen Root react in such a manner before. Karthik said:&quot;I genuinely wouldn't know at this point of time. But I really want to find out [what happened] because I haven't seen Joe Root react that way. He [Prasidh] said something which obviously irked Joe Root a bit because Root is not one to react. But he kind of made it sound like; don't try to be too smart here. That's where things started and Prasidh Krishna didn't back down. He just went at it.&quot;After India were bowled out for 224 in their first innings, England's openers added 92 in 12.5 overs. However, Prasidh and Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets each to lead a tremendous fightback as England were held to 247.It kind of invigorated the Indian team&quot; - Dinesh Karthik on Prasidh Krishna-Joe Root verbal exchangeWhile elaborating further on the verbal duel between Prasidh and Root, Karthik opined that the chatter between the two infused much-needed energy into the Indian camp. Ponting out that the visitors had already claimed a couple of wickets by the time Prasidh took on Root, the former cricketer added that the incident played key role in shifting the momentum even more in India's favor.&quot;It kind of invigorated the Indian team. By then a couple of wickets had fallen and then [they] kind of went on to pick a few more wickets in that session. That probably was a session that told you everything about the series,&quot; Karthik said.&quot;England had it completely their way in the first session and India pulled it back in such a way that at the end of the session, India were in as good a position as England were after lunch,&quot; the 40-year-old concluded.Having conceded a first innings lead of 23, India went to stumps on Day 2 at 75-2 in their second innings. At close of play, Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting on 51 and Akash Deep on four.