Chetan Sharma believes that batsmen are scared of Jasprit Bumrah

Chetan Sharma spoke about the impact the bowling attack has had on this Indian team

India’s first hat-trick hero, Chetan Sharma, heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah and the Indian cricket team’s bowling attack. The former India pacer was speaking to Shanivi Sadana of Sportskeeda on a Facebook Live on Saturday when asked if the current Indian bowling attack was the best in the world.

“Oh definitely… anytime! Ask any cricketer in the world. I’ve asked so many which bowler they’re afraid of. If we go back to Sachin’s time… or my time. There were some amazing bowlers, Courtney Walsh, McDermott, there were a thousand names. There would be at least 15-20 bowlers that batsmen were scared of. If there’s one name today that batsmen are scared of, it’s Jasprit Bumrah. You never know what Jasprit Bumrah will do,” Chetan Sharma said.

Chetan Sharma praised the Indian bowling’s ability to pick up 20 wickets in a Test match on a regular basis. Jasprit Bumrah was India’s top Test bowler, picking up 48 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 21.02 before injury saw him play only 3 Test matches the following year.

"If you decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah, there was a replacement" - Sharma on India's bench strength

Chetan Sharma also kept aside some special praise for the BCCI for developing incredible bench strength at the international level. He believes that the current Indian team have good enough players to replace the likes of even Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

“I want to congratulate the BCCI on India’s bench strength. The way they have managed the bench strength. No team in the world has such a strong bench. Even if Virat Kohli is injured, you’ve got a backup for him. Sure, I agree that there is no substitute for Virat Kohli but still you will not lose a game, and that is important. You can see today that if Bhuvneshwar was injured, you had a backup for him. If you decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah, there was a replacement. If Ishant was injured, you had someone to replace him. That is very important,” Chetan Sharma said.

The former India pacer further went on to say that India’s ability to pick up 20 wickets in a Test match will be crucial to making the finals of the World Test Championship next year. While fitness has been a problem in the last year, Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 19 wickets in the tournament in just 4 Test matches.

“We can keep this going and make it to the final at Lord’s as long as we are picking up 20 wickets in almost every game. India’s bowling is the best in the world. There is no doubt about it. I feel happy when people say that we have won thanks to the bowling. As a bowler, the happiness you feel, nobody else will feel the same,” Chetan Sharma added.

While other bowlers have played a greater role in India’s exploits in the World Test Championship so far, Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness will be crucial if the team is to make it to the final of the tournament.