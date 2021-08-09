Cheteshwar Pujara is going to be a sitting duck if he does not get forward: Brad Hogg 

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels India’s No. 3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara could be a sitting duck in England if he does not improve his footwork.

Pujara has been stuck at his crease during his last two Tests in England. He struggled in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. In Nottingham as well, he was dismissed caught behind without moving his feet.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg highlighted Pujara’s struggles in the first Test against England:

“I felt Cheteshwar Pujara on this particular wicket wasn’t moving his feet and wasn’t getting to the pitch of it," said Hogg. "And, with the ball moving like it is, if he not going to get far forward, he is going to be a sitting duck in a sense, where they (bowlers) are going to find that outside edge of Pujara’s bat quite a lot.”

Pujara’s performances have dipped significantly since he played a stellar role in India's historic Test series win in Australia in 2018-19. He hasn’t scored a Test century since January 2019.

Suryakumar Yadav could be an alternative to Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3

Responding to a query, Hogg agreed that Suryakumar Yadav could be an alternative to Cheteshwar Pujara at no. 3. The former spinner said that Yadav’s positive batting and confidence could help India’s cause, elaborating:

“After KL Rahul’s performance in Nottingham, and if India are worried about Pujara… they wanted to open with Mayank Agarwal in the first Test. But because he had a bit of concussion, they didn’t allow him to play in that particular fixture."

"I would have thought that Rahul opening the batting and Surykumar Yadav coming in at No. 3 can be an option, just to add a little bit of variety. Suryakumar Yadav plays with a little bit of flair. He has a lot of difference in the way that he goes about the game. Just that point of difference may be able to put the opposition bowlers off their line and length.”

Hogg said that Suryakumar Yadav could profit against the less experienced English bowlers like Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran, explaining:

“Anderson and Broad have got a lot of experience. But for someone like a Robinson or a Sam Curran, who don’t have that experience at the Test level, Suryakumar Yadav could put those two off their game and allow a little bit more ease in that middle order as well. He could be a good option coming in at No. 3 if Pujara doesn’t deliver what he does on Indian soil and around the globe as well."

Suryakumar Yadav was part of India's limited-overs squad in Sri Lanka and was flown to England as an injury replacement from there.

