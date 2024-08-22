Cheteshwar Pujara relieved by Sussex for 2025 County Season

Veteran Indian batter Chesteshwar Pujara has been relieved by Sussex for next year's county season. The county side has instead opted to retain Australian batter Daniel Hughes, who will be available for all of their County Championship and T20 Blast games next season.

Pujara played a third consecutive season with Sussex this year and featured in their initial County Championship fixtures until Hughes joined the side. The 36-year-old scored 501 runs at an incredible average of 62.62 with two centuries and a half-century.

His heroics played a massive role in Sussex sitting atop the County Championship Division Two points table with five wins, a loss, and three draws in nine outings.

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said in a statement on the team's official website:

"Taking over from Cheteshwar is not an easy task, but Dan has fitted in brilliantly and we are all delighted he will be back for the whole of next season. Dan has been top class for us on and off the field. He has brought a wealth of experience to the dressing room and has seriously helped some of our young batters with the development of their games."

The club also announced that West Indies pacer Jayden Seales will play the first part of the 2025 County Championship.

Cheteshwar Pujara last played for India in 2023 WTC final

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Four - Source: Getty

Over a year has passed since Cheteshwar Pujara last played a Test match for Team India in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The veteran batter endured a forgettable outing with scores of 14 and 27 as India suffered a 209-run defeat.

Pujara went through a lean run from 2020 to 2023, averaging in the 20s. He was dropped from the Indian Test squad after the WTC final, with the side going with younger options like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the top three.

Pujara was also not picked in any of the four Duleep Trophy squads. The tournament is set to start on September 5. This signaled the potential end to his chances of playing for India again.

Irrespective, the champion batter has enjoyed a stellar Test career, with over 7,000 runs in 103 games at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

