[Watch] Cheteshwar Pujara slams double century against Middlesex on Sussex captaincy debut in County Championship 2022 

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his dream run in the ongoing County Championship 2022 as he slammed his third double century of the season for Sussex. The right-hander came up with a spectacular 231-run knock against Middlesex on his captaincy debut.

Pujara, who resumed batting on Day 2 with an overnight score of 115, showcased exemplary batsmanship to help his side post a mammoth first innings score. The veteran batter struck 21 fours along with three sixes during his knock at Lord's.

Thanks to Pujara's batting masterclass, Sussex registered a total of 523 in the first innings. Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Alsop gave him ample support, scoring 135 runs from 277 balls.

The Team India star has made a significant impact in his stint with the Sussex side. The seasoned campaigner has crossed the 100-run mark on five occasions in his ten innings for the side this year.

The Saurashtra batter recently made a comeback into India's Test team for the fifth Test in England after a string of impressive performances in the County Championship. He managed 79 runs in the encounter, playing as an opener.

@cheteshwar1 Out onto the balcony to stand and applaud a fantastic innings. Out onto the balcony to stand and applaud a fantastic innings. 👏@cheteshwar1 💯💯 https://t.co/2hmvm9wMz4

Cheteshwar Pujara slammed an impressive half-century against England

With skipper Rohit Sharma injured, Cheteshwar Pujara was asked to open the innings alongside Shubman Gill in the rescheduled fifth Test against England. He failed to score big in the first innings and was dismissed for just 13 runs.

The 34-year-old bounced back by slamming a stunning half-century in the subsequent innings. Pujara received praise from all quarters for his inspiring knock of 66 in the crucial fixture.

England ultimately secured a famous 7-wicket win at Edgbaston by chasing a stiff target of 378 runs in the game's final innings. With their stunning victory, the hosts were able to draw the five-match series 2-2.

