[Watch] Cheteshwar Pujara smashes second century for Sussex in One Day Cup 2023

Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his second century for Sussex while playing against Somerset in the ongoing One Day Cup in Taunton on Friday, August 11. Chasing 319, the right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 117 runs off 113 balls, including 11 boundaries. He came in when Sussex were 47/2 and stayed there till the end.

It was his second ton for Sussex in the last four games, having scored his first ton against Northamptonshire.

Watch Pujara's inning in full below (From 5:03):

With 304 runs in four games, the 35-year-old has become one of the leading run-scorers in the tournament. Pujara had recently made a mark in the Indian domestic circuit also, smashing 133 for West Zone against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy.

Pujara had earlier amassed 545 runs in six games for Sussex at an average of 68.12, including three centuries, in County Championship Division Two.

The Saurashtra batter, though, failed to live up to expectations for Team India against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final. As a result, he was dropped for the Indian Test side's recently concluded two-Test series in West Indies.

Pujara’s father Arvind, meanwhile, had backed his son to make his comeback. He had told the Times of India prior to the Duleep Trophy in India:

“He is mentally very strong. I can’t comment about the selection. But from what I have seen, he is batting at his best. In fact, he was working hard in the nets the same day post the WI team announcement."

He continued:

"He has started preparing for the Duleep Trophy and will continue playing on the county circuit. As a father and coach, there is no reason for me to believe why he can’t come back.”

Cheteshwar Pujara’s ton helps Sussex beat Somerset

A clinical bowling performance from Fynn Hudson-Prentice followed by Cheteshwar Pujara’s ton helped Sussex beat Somerset by four wickets on Friday.

Batting first, Somerset scored 318/6 in their allotted 50 overs. Andrew Umeed top scored with 119 runs off 130 deliveries, including three sixes and 10 boundaries. Curtis Campher also slammed a ton, scoring 101 off 82 balls, including three sixes and nine fours. The duo shared a 163-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

For Sussex, Fynn Hudson-Prentice starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/50, while Jack Carson bagged two wickets.

In response, Sussex won the game by four wickets with 11 balls to spare. Tom Alsop and Oli Carter chipped in with 60(58) and 44(34), respectively.

For Somerset, Joshua Thomas scalped two wickets, while George Thomas, James Langridge, and Jack Brooks picked up one wicket apiece.