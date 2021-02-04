Cheteshwar Pujara will play some 997 balls in England series: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg is of the opinion that Cheteshwar Pujara will play close to a thousand balls (997 to be precise) in the four-match Test series against England.

The 33-year-old, who is often criticized for his low strike rate, proved why he is an asset to the Indian team in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Besides scoring three half-centuries in the series, he also played out 928 balls, the most by any batsmen from the two teams.

Pujara, who wore down the Australian quicks, was also the second-highest run-scorer for the visitors, amassing 271 runs. In a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg explained that he expects nothing different from the resilient right-handed batsman against England.

"(Cheteshwar) Pujara, I reckon, is going to play some 997 balls for the series in these four Test matches. Dig in, and watch him block away," Brad Hogg said.

The first Test between India and England will be played at the Chepauk in Chennai from February 5. The hosts have lost just a solitary Test at home in the past eight years and have been rampant under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

India will play New Zealand in World Test Championship final: Brad Hogg

All to play for in the upcoming India v England series with three teams able to meet New Zealand in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship!



Here's the breakdown, assuming a full 4-Test series with no ties and no further matches involving NZ or Australia 👇 #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/TTZFkPd1Ex — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2021

With Australia pulling out of their tour to South Africa, New Zealand have booked their place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, which is scheduled to be played at Lord's from June 18-22.

Although India are currently sitting pretty at the top of the WTC standings, even England and Australia are in the race to face New Zealand. However, Brad Hogg believes Team India are too strong at home and will comfortably overcome the English challenge to reach the WTC final.

Advertisement

"I am looking at both the lineups and thinking that India are way too good for England. I think they are going to win this first Test match and the series quite comfortably and end up playing New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final later on," Brad Hogg stated.

Given Team India's historic series win in Australia, the atmosphere inside the dressing room will be extremely positive. Moreover, with several first-team players returning, the hosts will back themselves to beat England.