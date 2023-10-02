Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023: How did the IPL players fare on Day 4 of the league?

Andhra took on Madhya Pradesh in the first game of day four of Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023. In the second game, Chhattisgarh Red and Chhattisgarh Blue faced each other.

Andhra elected to bowl after winning the toss against Madhya Pradesh. MP didn't have a great start to their innings and lost their first wicket on the very first delivery. Venkatesh Iyer and Yash Dubey added 60 runs for the second wicket. However, the other batters failed to continue the momentum and MP managed just 130 runs on the board.

Andhra chased down this mere total in 16.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Hemanth Reddy and Shaik Rasheed were the crucial performers for Andhra. They both made 40-plus runs for their team.

The second game between Chhattisgarh Red and Chhattisgarh Blue was also a low-scoring encounter. Shashank Chandrakar played the role of a lone warrior for Chhattisgarh Red and scored 58 runs off 46 deliveries.

Only three other batters made a double-digit score. Chhattisgarh Red were dismissed for 136 runs in 19.5 overs. Amandeep Khare, Chhattisgarh Blue's skipper, made 52 runs off 49 deliveries. His innings helped Chhattisgarh Blue chase down the target of 137 runs in 18 overs.

Shaik Rasheed (Andhra)

Rasheed played an unbeaten knock of 49 runs off 41 deliveries in this match, including five fours. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, with 150 runs in three outings.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (Andhra)

Nitish Kumar Reddy opened the bowling for Andhra in this game but couldn’t make a difference. He bowled four overs and gave away 29 runs without picking a wicket.

Venkatesh Iyer (Madhya Pradesh)

Iyer opened the batting for Madhya Pradesh and scored 22 runs off 21 deliveries. He bowled one over as well and gave away 14 runs.

Arshad Khan (Madhya Pradesh)

Khan scored 16 runs off nine deliveries, including one four and one six. He bowled two overs and gave away 17 runs.

Kulwant Khejroliya (Madhya Pradesh)

Khejroliya bowled 2.3 overs in this game and picked a wicket on his first delivery. He finished with 22 runs for one wicket.

Kumar Kartikeya (Madhya Pradesh)

Kartikeya picked up one wicket for 21 runs in three overs. He dismissed Andhra’s skipper Ricky Bhui for 29 runs.

Harpreet Singh (Chhattisgarh Blue)

Singh played a decent knock of 27 runs off 20 deliveries, including four fours and one six.