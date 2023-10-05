Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023: How did the IPL players fare on Day 7 of the league?

Day 7 of the Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 featured two exciting matches.

In the first game, Jharkhand won the toss and chose to bowl against Madhya Pradesh (MP). MP had an impressive outing with the bat, posting a total of 199 runs for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Shubham Sharma and Rishabh Chouhan were the standout performers, with Sharma making 54 runs off 42 deliveries, and Chouhan contributing 72 runs off 46 balls.

Jharkhand's openers provided a solid start, but after crossing the 100-run mark, they lost wickets in quick succession. In the end, Jharkhand could only manage 152 runs, losing the match by 47 runs.

In the second game, Chhattisgarh Blue won the toss and opted to bowl against Kerala. The Kerala openers, Krishna Prasad and Anand Krishnan, gave their team a strong start with a partnership of 75 runs in 8.4 overs. However, Kerala then lost seven wickets quickly, failing to reach the 100-run mark. They ended up with a total of 136 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Ajay Mandal was the top performer with the ball, taking three wickets, while Shubham Agarwal and Shashank Singh picked up two wickets each. Amandeep Khare, the captain of Chhattisgarh Blue, provided a strong start with the bat, scoring his third consecutive half-century of the season. His innings helped Chhattisgarh Blue chase down the target of 137 runs in 16.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Kumar Kartikeya (Madhya Pradesh)

Kumar Kartikeya won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance. He picked up four wickets for just 14 runs in four overs. He gave away just a single boundary in his spell and bowled 15 dot balls.

Harpreet Singh (Chhattisgarh Blue)

Harpreet Singh, known for his middle-order batting prowess, played for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. In this match for Chhattisgarh Blue, he contributed with the bat by scoring 33 runs off 29 deliveries, which included four boundaries.

Arshad Khan (Madhya Pradesh)

He didn’t have a great outing thus far this season. In three matches, Arshad has taken a single wicket, which came during this game. He has a bowling average of 59, an economy of 8.43, and a strike rate of 42.