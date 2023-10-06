Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 7 of the tournament?

Chhattisgarh Blue secured their fourth consecutive win of the edition over Jharkhand in the 12th match of Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Red suffered yet another defeat against Madhya Pradesh in the 13th game.

In the 12th match, Jharkhand asked Chhattisgarh Blue to bat first. After losing their top order quite early, Sanidhya Hurkat (38 off 31), Harpreet Singh (46 off 32), and Shashank Singh (41 off 24) turned things in their side's favor by stitching decent partnerships in the middle overs.

Stand-in skipper Ajay Mandal scored a six-ball unbeaten 13-run knock in the death overs. Eventually, Blue posted an imposing total of 163/7 in 20 overs. Rahul Shukla, Vikash Vishal, and Saurabh Shekhar bagged two wickets each for Jharkhand in the first innings.

In response, Jharkhand showcased poor batting abilities as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Nazim Siddiqui was the top scorer for their side, scoring 30 runs off 23 balls.

In the lower order, Rahul Shukla scored a 12-ball 26-run knock with one four and three sixes but that wasn't enough as his side were bundled out for just 110 runs in 16.1 overs. Ajay Mandal bagged four wickets, emerging as the pick of the bowlers for the Blues.

Shifting our focus to the 13th match, Madhya Pradesh batted first after winning the toss. Venkatesh Iyer looked in decent touch, scoring 20 runs before getting out. The top and middle order failed to create an impact, collapsing to 50/5 in 9.4 overs.

However, Sagar Solanki (38 off 36) and Arshad Khan (22 off 12) scored some important runs to take their side to a below-par total of 134/8 in 20 overs. Aayush Singh Thakur was the wrecker-in-chief for Chhattisgarh Red, bagging four big wickets.

Chhattisgarh Red, in response, got off to a poor start, losing their opener and captain Anuj Tiwary for just two runs. Mayank Yadav and Satyavikas looked in good touch scoring 20-plus each.

However, after their dismissals, the Reds lost the plot, collapsing to 74 for 10 wickets in just 14.2 overs, losing the game by 60 runs. Mihir Hirwani and Sagar Solanki bagged three wickets apiece for MP in the second innings. This is Chhattisgarh Red's last league game and they bow out of their campaign without registering a win.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 7 of the Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023.

Kulwant Khejroliya (MP)

Left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya bowled a maiden over and bagged a wicket of captain Anuj Tiwary in his two-over spell, conceding just four runs.

Arshad Khan (MP)

Left-arm medium-pacer Arshad Khan couldn't scalp a wicket in his two-over spell, conceding 16 runs. With the bat, he scored 22 runs off 12 balls, featuring two fours and one six.

Kumar Kartikeya (MP)

Kumar Kartikeya, the left-arm spinner, conceded just nine runs, bagging a wicket of Abhimanyu Chauhan for just 13 runs.