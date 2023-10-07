Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023: How did the IPL players fare on Day 9 of the league?

Two matches were played on the ninth day of the Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 on Saturday, October 7. Chhattisgarh Blue took on Andhra in the first game of the day while Kerala faced Madhya Pradesh in the second match.

Andhra won the toss and elected to bowl against Chhattisgarh Blue. Eknath Kerkar and Sanidhya Hurkat, Chhattisgarh Blue's openers, added 79 runs for the first wicket and provided a fiery start to the team.

However, the other batters couldn't do much and Chhattisgarh Blue could only post 133 runs for the loss of six wickets on the board. Harishankar Reddy was the pick of the bowlers for Andhra and picked three wickets for 30 runs.

Andhra didn't have a great start and lost their first wicket for just 11 runs. The next set of batters helped the side chase the target of 134 runs in 19 overs. Pinninti Tapaswi scored 36 runs at a strike rate of 124.14 for Andhra and was the joint-highest run-scorer.

In the second game between Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, Kerala elected to bat after winning the toss. Kerala could make only 120 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Anuj Jotin was the highest run-scorer for the team, with 50 runs off 51 deliveries. Kulwant Khejroliya picked three wickets for Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh, in reply, chased down the target in 19.4 overs with five wickets in hand. Sagar Solanki was the highest run-scorer for Madhya Pradesh and made 40 runs off 49 deliveries. Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan and Midhun P K picked two wickets each for Kerala.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (Andhra)

Nitish bowled two overs in this match and gave away 10 runs. Overall, he has scored 37 runs in five games and has taken a wicket.

Kona Srikar Bharat (Andhra)

Bharat played the first game of the season and captained the Andhra side. He made 36 runs off 43 deliveries and helped the team reach the target of 134 runs.

Arshad Khan (Madhya Pradesh)

Arshad Khan bowled an economic spell of 17 runs in three overs. He picked two wickets as well.

Kulwant Khejroliya (Madhya Pradesh)

Khejroliya opened the bowling for Madhya Pradesh in this match. He picked up one wicket for 26 runs in four overs.

Kumar Kartikeya (Madhya Pradesh)

Kartikeya was one of the two bowlers who picked two wickets for Madhya Pradesh in this match. He picked up two wickets for 27 runs in four overs.

Venkatesh Iyer (Madhya Pradesh)

Venkatesh Iyer opened the batting for Madhya Pradesh in this game along with Shubham Sharma. He made 13 runs off 10 deliveries and hit two fours.