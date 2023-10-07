Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala match (Updated) ft. Amandeep Khare

Andhra secured a convincing six-wicket win over Chhattisgarh Blue in the 14th match of the Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup, 2023. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh stunned Kerala with a five-wicket victory in the last league game.

In the 14th contest, after losing the toss, Chhattisgarh Blue batted first. They managed to post a modest total of 133/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Eknath Kerkar's 49-run knockoff 49 balls. His opening partner Sanidhya Hurkar, contributed with 33 runs off 29 balls.

Captain Shahbaz Hussain added some valuable runs, amassing 10-ball 17 runs in the death overs. Harishankar Reddy scalped three wickets, conceding just 30 runs in his four-over spell. Manish Golamaru bagged two wickets for Andhra.

In response, Andhra lost their opener Hemanth Reddy, who scored just eight runs. Captain Srikar Bharat anchored the innings, scoring 36 runs off 43 balls, well supported by Pinninti Tapaswi, who amassed 36 runs off 29 balls.

Ricky Bhui accumulated a 13-ball 24-run unbeaten knock to propel their side to victory with six balls to spare. Gagandeep Singh and Shubham Agarwal scalped two wickets apiece.

Shifting our attention to the 15th game, Kerala batted first and racked up a total of 120/7 in 20 overs, thanks to Anuj Jotin's 50-run knockoff 51 balls. In the death overs, Akhil Scaria's 28-run knock was also crucial for Kerala in registering a good-looking total.

In response, MP got off to a solid start, reaching the target of 124/5 in 19.4 overs, securing victory with two balls to spare. Captain Shubham Sharma's 35-run knock and Sagar Solanki's 40 runs were crucial in taking the team over the line.

Chhattisgarh Blue moved to the grand finale after topping the points table. Andhra and Madhya Pradesh will take part in the eliminator.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Chhattisgarh Blue skipper Amandeep Khare maintained his top spot with 185 runs from three innings. The Reds batter Shashank Chandraker is holding the second rank, amassing 173 runs from four matches.

Andhra no.3 batter Shaik Rasheed was propelled to the third position, scoring 150 runs from three innings. Chhattisgarh Blue batter Sanidhya Hurkar occupied the fourth slot, accumulating 140 runs.

Chhattisgarh Red opener Anuj Tiwary held the fifth rank, scoring 134 runs from four innings.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Andhra pacer Harishankar Reddy is the new leading wicket-taker, picking eight wickets from three innings. The Reds pacer Aayush Singh holds the second rank, scalping eight wickets from four matches.

Chhattisgarh Blue bowlers Shubham Agarwal and Ajay Mandal secured the third and fourth positions, picking seven wickets apiece. Jharkhand off-spinner Vikas Kumar bagged seven wickets to occupy the fifth rank.