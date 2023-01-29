"Choro se kam haike!!"- Top 10 funny memes as India win the inaugural ICC Under 19 Womens T20 World Cup 2023

The Indian team, led by Shafali Verma, won the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday, January 29, at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

They clinched the trophy with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over the England side in the final match. The bowlers paved the path to victory with a sensational performance in the first innings.

After being asked to bat first, England got off to a poor start as Titas Sadhu dismissed Liberty Heap for a duck in the very first over. Archana Devi then stunned them in the fourth over with double strikes, including the prized scalp of opposition captain Grace Scrivens.

The English team could not recover from there as the bowlers kept their intensity high consistently, not letting the batters off the hook. Parshavi Chopra (2/13) continued her great form, dismissing Ryana Macdonald Gay (19), the highest scorer for England, and derailing their innings.

Due to a combined effort, the Indian side bundled out England for a paltry score of 68 in 17.1 overs. In reply, Shafali Verma hit a four and a six before walking back to the pavilion in the third over with 16/1 on the board.

The highest run-scorer of the tournament, Shweta Sehrawat (5), also departed soon after, leaving her side in a spot of bother in a tricky chase in the final. Soumya Tiwari (24*) and Gongadi Trisha (24) batted sensibly to help India cruise towards victory with 69/3 in 14 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, player of the match Titas Sadhu said:

"It's really surreal. Have been looking forward to this day for a long time. We had a plan in our mind, and thankfully we executed what we planned. We have played 2 matches and watched all the games that happened here, and had a pretty good idea where to bowl. I want to thank the supporters and fans."

Fans react after India wins the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup by defeating England in the final

Indian cricket fans were elated after the massive achievement of the Shafali Verma-led side in women's cricket as they won the first-ever Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup.

They expressed the same sentiments by sharing intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best reactions:

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes