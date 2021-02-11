Chris Gayle announces new song 'Blessings', to be released on February 15

Universe Boss Chris Gayle took to Twitter to announce his new music single, 'Blessings,' set to be released on February 15, 2021.

The launch poster also revealed that the to-be-released song will be streamed on all major music platforms across the globe starting February 15, 2021.

Gayle first broke the news on social media on February 7. The destructive batsman captioned his post saying:

"Coming Soon... Man a Real G, No Joke! #Blessings"

Gayle also recently took to Twitter to share a short audio clip crediting everyone behind the release scheduled for next week. The song will be released under the label 'Triple Century Records', which seems to be Gayle's own brand, inspired by his record of scoring more than one triple-century in Test cricket.

Hear the audio clip below:

*_S T A Y T U N E D_*



Artist: Chris Gayle - UniverseBoss @chrisgayle333

Title: Blessings

Label: Triple Century Records

Writers: Camar Doyles, Georvin Briscoe, Christopher Gayle

Mix/Master: Christopher Birch

Credits: GMpro Music

Artwork: Devar Lee



@triplecenturyrecords pic.twitter.com/Y3KOAHzQ6N — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) February 7, 2021

When was Chris Gayle last seen in action on the cricket field?

Chris Gayle was part of the recently-concluded Abu Dhabi T10 league, playing for Team Abu Dhabi. His most commendable performance from the series came when he scored a record-breaking unbeaten 22-ball 84*.

The Universe Boss had poor scores of 4, 5, 9, and 2 in the last 4 innings before he blazed his way through to a 12-ball 50 against the defending champions, Maratha Arabians in the T10 League, 2021.

Extra shots: Some interesting facts about Chris Gayle

1. Gayle suffered from an irregular heartbeat problem:

Gayle's irregular heartbeat problem was a reason for many of his early-career difficulties. As a youngster, he was once forced to retire-hurt while on a tour to India. Gayle finally underwent an operation after which his disorder was corrected.

2. First cricketer to smash the first ball for a six in Tests

In 2012, Chris Gayle became the first player in the history of Test cricket to hit the first ball of the Test for a six. He achieved this feat against Bangladesh.

3. Astonishing records under his name

The Universe Boss happens to be the only cricketer in the world to have scored a triple century in Tests, a double century in ODI cricket and a century in T20Is.

4. First cricketer to score a century across all formats

Chris Gayle is also the first cricketer to score a century across all three formats of the game. The destructive batsman is one of five players to make three or more scores in excess of 150 in ODIs. Additionally, he is one of 4 players to score two triple centuries in Tests.